Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury
After missing most of 2020 and all of last season with an ankle injury, former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas caught two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the New Orleans Saints’ 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas, who caught an NFL record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, made a leaping catch on a three-yard touchdown reception to cut the Falcons’ lead to 26-16 with 11:12 remaining. Former wide receiver Chris Olave then hauled in the two-point conversion to bring the Saints within one score.
On New Orleans’ next drive, Thomas once again beat cornerback A.J. Terrell on a nine-yard fade to make it a two-point game with 3:38 remaining in the game. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but the Saints ultimately kicked the game-winning field goal with 29 seconds remaining to improve to 1-0 on the season.
Thomas finished the game with five catches for 57 yards and the two scores, while Olave caught three passes for 41 yards in his NFL debut.
