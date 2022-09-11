After missing most of 2020 and all of last season with an ankle injury, former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas caught two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the New Orleans Saints’ 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas, who caught an NFL record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, made a leaping catch on a three-yard touchdown reception to cut the Falcons’ lead to 26-16 with 11:12 remaining. Former wide receiver Chris Olave then hauled in the two-point conversion to bring the Saints within one score.

On New Orleans’ next drive, Thomas once again beat cornerback A.J. Terrell on a nine-yard fade to make it a two-point game with 3:38 remaining in the game. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but the Saints ultimately kicked the game-winning field goal with 29 seconds remaining to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Thomas finished the game with five catches for 57 yards and the two scores, while Olave caught three passes for 41 yards in his NFL debut.

