In addition to wearing 2002 throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3, multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will don its all-black alternate uniforms against Wisconsin on Sept. 24 and scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms against Iowa on Oct. 22.

The Buckeyes haven’t worn their all-black alternate uniforms since a 34-10 win over Michigan State in 2019. They’re 3-0 overall in the look, including a 38-10 win over Penn State in 2015 and 36-31 win over Nebraska in 2018.

The all-scarlet uniforms, meanwhile, made their debut in last year’s 33-24 win over the Nittany Lions. They pull inspiration from the NFL’s Color Rush promotion, pairing the Buckeyes’ standard home jersey and silver helmets with scarlet pants and accessories.

Ohio State has already encouraged fans to wear black and scarlet to Ohio Stadium for these two games. Neither has a kickoff time at this point, though it’s probable the former is a late afternoon or night game with ABC on the call.

The Buckeyes are notably 2-0 against the Badgers while wearing alternate uniforms, including a 33-29 win in 2011 and 31-24 win in 2013, but this marks the first time they'll don an alternate look against the Hawkeyes.

