Ohio State's Defense Is On A Historical Run After Win Against Northwestern

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense could make history in 2024.

Dylan Feltovich

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a tackle of Northwestern Wildcats tight end Marshall Lang (88) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Ohio State won 31-7.
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a tackle of Northwestern Wildcats tight end Marshall Lang (88) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Ohio State won 31-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite the recent criticism of the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense, the unit is on a historic run during the 2024 college football season.

After the team's dominate 31-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 12, the Buckeyes lead the country in fewest points allowed per game with 10.3 points. This margin is the third-fewest points per game from power conference teams since 2010, according to Big Ten Network.

Year/Team

Points Allowed Per Game

2011 Alabama Crimson Tide*

8.2 PPG

2021 Georgia Bulldogs*

10.2 PPG

2024 Ohio State Buckeyes

10.3 PPG

2023 Michigan Wolverines*

10.4 PPG

*indicates team won the National Championship

Ohio State is among elite company, as three of the four teams featured in the group won the National Championship. Along with leading the country in fewest points per game, the Buckeyes rank No. 2 in the country for fewest yards allowed per game with 250.8.

Since the team's Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State has outscored opponents 117 to 37. This includes the Buckeyes' victory on the road against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Quarterback Drew Allar finished with 150 passing yards, while the Nittany Lions' run game was held to 3.8 rushing yards per carry.

The defense was on full display in Week 12 against the Wildcats. After giving up a touchdown early in the first quarter, the Buckeyes held Northwestern to 251 total offensive yards and 1.7 yards per carry on Saturday. Ohio State's defense also finished the contest with four sacks, six tackle for losses and pass deflections.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes must continue the recent effort during the final two weeks of the regular season, as the program is set to host the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines.

