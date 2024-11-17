Ohio State's Defense Is On A Historical Run After Win Against Northwestern
Despite the recent criticism of the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense, the unit is on a historic run during the 2024 college football season.
After the team's dominate 31-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 12, the Buckeyes lead the country in fewest points allowed per game with 10.3 points. This margin is the third-fewest points per game from power conference teams since 2010, according to Big Ten Network.
Year/Team
Points Allowed Per Game
2011 Alabama Crimson Tide*
8.2 PPG
2021 Georgia Bulldogs*
10.2 PPG
2024 Ohio State Buckeyes
10.3 PPG
2023 Michigan Wolverines*
10.4 PPG
*indicates team won the National Championship
Ohio State is among elite company, as three of the four teams featured in the group won the National Championship. Along with leading the country in fewest points per game, the Buckeyes rank No. 2 in the country for fewest yards allowed per game with 250.8.
Since the team's Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State has outscored opponents 117 to 37. This includes the Buckeyes' victory on the road against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Quarterback Drew Allar finished with 150 passing yards, while the Nittany Lions' run game was held to 3.8 rushing yards per carry.
The defense was on full display in Week 12 against the Wildcats. After giving up a touchdown early in the first quarter, the Buckeyes held Northwestern to 251 total offensive yards and 1.7 yards per carry on Saturday. Ohio State's defense also finished the contest with four sacks, six tackle for losses and pass deflections.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes must continue the recent effort during the final two weeks of the regular season, as the program is set to host the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines.