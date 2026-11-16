Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Featured on Randy Moss' 'You Got Mossed' Segment

Jeremiah Smith has not even reached the NFL yet, and he is already earning a spot on one of its most famous highlight segments.

On ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, the morning after the game, Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss featured the Ohio State star in his weekly “You Got Mossed” segment. Smith’s touchdown grab against Oregon came in at No. 5, and it drew big reactions from both Moss and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith.

“He’s a baller”

As the segment kicked off with Smith’s catch, Alex Smith did not hold back.

“Oh, he’s a baller,” Smith said. “I wish I could play with him.”

Coming from a quarterback who spent 16 seasons in the NFL, that is high praise. Alex Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and threw to plenty of talented receivers during stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington.

He also won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 after returning from a life-threatening leg injury, so he knows a special talent when he sees one. The idea of having a target like Jeremiah Smith clearly had him excited.

Moss gives Smith his stamp of approval

Moss, who built his own legend on catching passes over helpless defenders, set up the highlight with plenty of energy.

“Jeremiah Smith at number five,” Moss said. “They played Oregon yesterday, but he goes up over Aaron Scott Jr. for the touchdown. I want y’all to look at this, man.”

The replay showed Smith elevating over the Oregon cornerback and coming down with the ball in the end zone, exactly the kind of play Moss made famous during his career with the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and other teams.

Moss then had a message for the defender on the wrong end of the play.

“Hey, Aaron Scott, that’s just the number one player in college football,” Moss said before closing the highlight the only way he knows how: “You know what the words are. You got Mossed!”

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A bright spot in a tough loss

The touchdown was one of the few highlights for Ohio State in a frustrating night. Oregon beat the Buckeyes 41-28 at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, handing Ohio State its second straight loss.

Ohio State jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Oregon scored 31 straight points. Smith had a quiet stretch in the middle of the game. After a 32-yard catch in the first half, he did not record another reception until the end of the third quarter, and cameras caught him visibly frustrated on the sideline.

Once the Buckeyes made a point of getting him the ball, he took over. Smith finished with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, putting together a strong stat line even in defeat.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning even joked after the game about needing an extra defender to deal with Smith, which says plenty about how much attention he demands.

Chasing Big Ten history

Smith’s season has been full of milestones. Earlier this fall, he became Ohio State’s all-time leader in career receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns, and he tied the Big Ten record for career touchdown catches.

After the Oregon game, he had 3,758 career receiving yards, leaving him just 31 yards shy of becoming the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards heading into Ohio State’s game against Northwestern.

Smith was the clear Heisman Trophy favorite just a few weeks ago. Ohio State’s back-to-back losses and its injury issues at quarterback have made that race more complicated, but his talent has never been in question.

An NFL-ready talent

That is why it was no surprise to see Smith featured on an NFL pregame show. The Miami native was the top recruit in his class and made an immediate impact as a freshman, setting Big Ten freshman records and helping Ohio State win a national championship.

Players like Moss and Alex Smith have seen plenty of great receivers come and go. When both of them light up over a college player, it is a sign that the rest of the football world sees what Buckeyes fans have known for a while.

Jeremiah Smith may not be eligible for the NFL Draft yet, but he already has a place in “You Got Mossed” history. Based on the reactions on set, it probably won’t be his last.