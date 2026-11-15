Robert Griffin III Defends Jeremiah Smith in Heated Desmond Howard Exchange

Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman Trophy candidacy has sparked a heated disagreement between two former winners. Robert Griffin III and Desmond Howard exchanged pointed messages after Howard questioned whether the Ohio State receiver has been the difference in the Buckeyes’ biggest games.

Griffin responded with specific performances and an accusation that Howard’s Michigan ties were influencing his analysis. Howard defended his assessment, and the exchange quickly became more personal than a typical debate over an award.

“Give me one game in the last two years where Jeremiah Smith was the difference in a big game,” Howard said on ESPN’s First Take.

Smith has 80 receptions for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Those totals place him second nationally in receiving yards, tied for second in receptions and tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

For Griffin, that production supports a straightforward Heisman argument. He endorsed Smith on X while attaching a condition to Ohio State’s finish.

“If Ohio State wins out, Jeremiah Smith should win the Heisman Trophy,” Griffin wrote. “He is the best player in the country.”

RGIII cited Smith’s eight catches for 164 yards against Texas and 11 receptions for 206 yards in a victory over Iowa this season. He also pointed to Smith’s contributions during Ohio State’s national championship run as a freshman.

"Jeremiah Smith is a National Champion. Desmond Howard is not."

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Howard, however, maintained that questioning Smith’s Heisman credentials did not amount to dismissing his talent.

“Jeremiah Smith is an extraordinary talent. Nobody is questioning that,” Howard wrote. “My point was whether he’s been THE difference-maker in Ohio State’s biggest games as a Heisman candidate.”

Howard rejected the suggestion that his assessment was driven by the rivalry. He also accused Griffin of creating an online dispute for attention.

“If you’re going to challenge my football opinion, challenge the argument,” Howard wrote. “Don’t manufacture a personal beef with me to get virtual slaps on the back.”

“Brother Desmond, I didn’t challenge your opinion. I destroyed it,” Griffin wrote.

Griffin also challenged the relevance of another receiver leading the country in receiving yards, noting that Howard had not led that category during his own Heisman season. He closed by again accusing Howard of allowing his Michigan loyalty to cloud his evaluation.

“Great players deserve honest analysis, not biased takedown attempts or fabricated analysis to stick it to your rival,” Griffin wrote.

Smith’s candidacy will ultimately be judged on this season’s accomplishments. But when Howard broadened the discussion to his impact in big games, Griffin backed up his case with facts.