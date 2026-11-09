Ohio State Has 2 Future Stars Waiting in the Wings at This Position

Well, the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2026 campaign has fallen off the rails.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Buckeyes opened up an outing at home against the Oregon Ducks by scoring 14 straight points. However, from there, the offense fell apart, allowing the Ducks to score 38 straight points to march to an upset win.

The loss pushes the Buckeyes' record down to 6-3 on the year, with hopes of an appearance in the BIG Ten title game and College Football Playoffs beginning to dwindle.

However, the season isn't a complete wash, as down the stretch, the Buckeyes will have a chance to continue developing a few exciting youngsters on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are two wide receivers the Buckeyes could continue seeing improvements from as the year comes to a close:

Chris Henry Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) catches a pass in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Devin Jackson (22) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, it is hard to believe Henry is a freshman. Not only does his size make him one of the more notable players on the field at any given moment, but his poise, pop and speed do as well.

From the moment the ball is snapped to the time he finishes his route and the ball is in his hands, he looks like a well-seasoned wideout.

But there is still plenty of time for Henry to continue developing in the Buckeye State.

Through nine games played, Henry has hauled in 11 receptions for 283 yards and two scores, averaging a whopping 25.7 yards per reception.

The irony is, he hasn't been targeted too much.

Across his first five games of the year, he hauled in three catches for 105 yards and two scores, before nearly tripling that amount of receptions across the last four. Since the Buckeyes' win over Maryland a few weeks ago, Henry has seen his involvement jump to eight receptions for 178 yards.

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As the year comes to a close, whether it's freshman Luke Fahey or redshirt freshman Tavien St. Clair throwing him the ball, Henry should continue to see an increase in opportunities on the offensive end.

After all, if the Buckeyes do fall out of playoff contention, the program will need to begin ushering in the next era behind the juniors and seniors who will leave this offseason.

And Henry has already put his name on the map as a potential future great.

Brock Boyd

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates his touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brock Boyd (11) during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Henry, Brock Boyd hasn't been utilized too much.

He may not be 6-foot-5, but at 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds, Boyd's physique doesn't hinder him at all. If anything, it allows him to be a more shifty, speedy player.

In limited opportunities during his freshman season, Boyd has caught six passes for 110 yards, averaging out to 18.3 yards per reception. Like Henry, when the ball ends up in his hands, he makes magic happen.

His standout game came against the Kent State Golden Flashes a few weeks back, where he caught four passes for 66 yards.

Jeremiah Smith and Devin McCuin are obviously stealing a good chunk of the targets for the Buckeyes' offense, but with potential changes to the quarterback position as soon as next week, things could change in the blink of an eye.

He will obviously have to rise through the depth chart a bit, but as mentioned above, if the Buckeyes are out of contention, head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the staff may be more inclined to test out players like Boyd more often.

The next chance to see the Buckeyes in action will be on Saturday, Nov. 14, when the Buckeyes welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town for a matchup beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST.