Jeremiah Smith knew the touchdown was coming before the ball was snapped.

Ohio State had repeatedly shown Illinois one route throughout the game, preparing the Fighting Illini defense for the double move that eventually left cornerback Juice Clarke spinning.

“The whole game we’ve been running a lot of peeks, so we knew at some point in the game we were going to run a peek and go,” Smith said. “We knew at some point they were going to bite on it, and it was going to be a touchdown.”

Smith broke free for his fourth touchdown of the game. When asked whether he felt bad after turning Clarke around, the Ohio State star admitted he enjoyed the moment.

“I can say I feel bad for him,” Smith said. “When I did that, I just started laughing. So, yeah, I feel kind of bad for him.”

Smith finished with 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State defeated Illinois 42–19. It was the type of performance that showed how much Smith believes he has improved since his freshman season.

“I definitely feel like I got better this whole year,” Smith said. “You can say my route running got so much better from my freshman year to now. It got so much better.”

Despite his production, Smith said he remains receptive to coaching and criticism. He wants Ohio State’s staff to continue challenging him, regardless of what he accomplishes on the field.

“My coaches always challenge me, and that’s what I want them to do,” Smith said. “Just because I’m a good player, I’m always going to listen to my coach. I’m always going to be open-minded to everybody.”

Smith said that approach extends to everyone inside the Ohio State facility.

“If they have something to say to me, something they don’t like, I’m going to listen to them and take heed to it,” Smith said. “I’m not just going to be cocky about it and not listen to them or brush them off. I take advice from everybody.”

His connection with quarterback Julian Sayin continues to grow. Sayin completed 27 of 36 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns, with Smith accounting for nearly 60 percent of his passing yardage.

“Just being in the meetings with the quarterbacks and understanding what they’re seeing out there on the field helps a lot,” Smith said. “It’s truly a blessing to be in that quarterback room every day and see the things that they’re thinking.”

Jeremiah did not lobby to remain in the game and pursue a record fifth touchdown. Four were enough.

“I’m pretty good with four,” Smith said.