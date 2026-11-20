A former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, expectations were high for edge rusher/linebacker Qua Russaw when he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes this past offseason.

He would be expected to fill some big shoes on the defensive side of the ball, with many high-level program talents taking their careers to the next level and declaring for the NFL Draft. While nearly each and every one of those guys has gone on to find tremendous success, they left the Buckeyes' program skating on thin ice.

Throughout much of the 2026 season, the defense has been a major concern, giving up a few comebacks that have made national headlines, with losses to Texas and Oregon standing out. They currently rank 13th in total defense and 19th in scoring defense.

But through it all, Russaw has tried to do what he can to help the Buckeyes stay in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

And on Thursday, Nov. 19, he showed just how much he values the program that took him just a few months ago. Looking to be a staple on a national championship-contending squad in 2027, Russaw announced that he would be returning to use his fifth year of eligibility.

“Yeah, most likely I think I'm going to be coming back,” Russaw said in an interview on Wednesday.

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NEW: Ohio State DE Qua Russaw says he's coming back for 2027 👀



With DJ Jacobs, Wyatt Smith and Marcus Fakatou all set to arrive, Russaw's veteran presence on the edge would be quite valuable.



READ: https://t.co/2ociUuKafl pic.twitter.com/djXkGlWMSs — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) November 19, 2026

This season, Russaw has been credited with 23 total tackles, 15 of which have been solo, 6.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He has also added on one pass deflection.

Coming from Alabama, expectations were high for Russaw, and thankfully, he is putting up some of the best numbers of his career so far in the 2026 season.

With another full offseason to integrate into the program, learn the systems more deeply and become more confident in his game, there is a chance Russaw starts to garner some national attention in 2027, not just for his play on the gridiron but for his leadership behind closed doors.

Due to the Buckeyes' lack of upperclassmen on the defensive side of the ball, he is expected to take a bigger role in that area next year. The recruiting staff has been busy bringing in young talent to play alongside and learn from him, including a five-star defensive end, DJ Jacobs. Jacobs is the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.

While Russaw could always end up deciding to enter the 2027 NFL Draft or take his talents to a different program, it seems as of now he is focused on staying in the Buckeye State next year.

And what a sigh of relief that would be for the coaching staff.