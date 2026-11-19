The Ohio State Buckeyes aren't going to let one strugglesome campaign get in the way of long-term program success.

Over the course of the last few months, the Buckeyes' coaching staff, behind-the-scenes personnel, and players have all put the work in to continue building up an elite 2027 class to bounce back next season.

And on Wednesday, Nov. 18, they got a boost they didn't even play a hand in.

The updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings bumped Ohio State offensive tackle commit Caden Moss to a five-star rating. He is also now the 27th-best player in the class, according to their rankings. He is also the fourth-best offensive tackle and No. 1-ranked player in the state of Mississippi.

Such praise makes sense for Moss, though, as a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, he is a force to be reckoned with up front, and very few in his class can match up to his skill set.

NEWS: Ohio State OT commit Caden Moss is a 5-star in the updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings 🌰



Moss is now the No. 27 overall player in the 2027 class pic.twitter.com/P9iA7bRta8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 18, 2026

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports' Director of Scouting, raved about Moss' frame and his ability to get underneath opponents.

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"Burly tackle with a wide base that excels as a down blocker with his force," Ivins writes. "...Added almost 80 pounds to a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-5 between his freshman and junior seasons and now tips the scales at well over 300 pounds... Shoots out of stance with some unexpected twitch...Bends more at the waist, but can get underneath opponents..."

Moss has received national attention for quite a while now, receiving offers from schools such as Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, Alabama, Ole Miss and many others.

For him to choose the Buckeyes over the others, even with the program experiencing a down year with a No. 14 national ranking and a 7-3 mark on the season, says a lot about the reputation head coach Ryan Day and the team has kept alive.

Along with Moss, Ohio State is projected to have two total five-star recruits in the class now.

In total, the Buckeyes are looking at 23 hard commits, with plenty more expected on the horizon as the year dwindles to a close. The offensive line room has six in total, with Moss joining the likes of Kellen Wymer (4-star), Jimmy Kalis (4-star), Davis Seaman (4-star), Mason Wilt (4-star) and Brody McNeel (3-star).

However, with such time remaining, there are obviously situations where recruits still flip and decide to go elsewhere.

The Buckeyes' class currently ranks No. 3 in college football, trailing just the University of Miami and Texas A&M.