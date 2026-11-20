The Ohio State Buckeyes got some positive news from yesterday’s update to 247 Sports' CFB Recruiting Class Rankings.

The No. 1 overall player in the country, DJ Jacobs, committed to Ohio State last December and held on to the top position ahead of the early signing window.

The really exciting part about Jacobs retaining the top spot, however, is the why. According to 247 Sports’ director of high school scouting, Andrew Ivins, Jacobs “could be the next Micah Parsons”.

Why did DJ Jacobs remain atop the 247Sports Class of 2027 Rankings following today's update?



"We think he could be the next Micah Parsons...



The more we study him, the more we see him, the more we like." @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/SO4VIFWB6p — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 18, 2026

“This is a cast-iron edge defender with true chess-piece potential. He can win across a front. And he’s a guy where the more we study him, the more we see him, the more we like.

“He actually got dinged up, injured his thumb as a senior. A lot of guys would shut it down. That is not the case with DJ Jacobs. This is a guy that brings it from snap to whistle. He has done that all along. So you know, is he a linebacker? Is he an edge? Can he play some interior looks? We think he can do it all. He’s just a hard-nosed football player and everyone is trying to find those these days in this name, image and likeness era”.

It’s hard not to get pumped up when listening to those types of comparisons, especially during a season where the Buckeyes’ defense has been a letdown based on how this unit played a year before.

Ohio State is currently allowing almost 70 yards and double the points per game compared to a year ago. The Buckeyes are also averaging about one sack less per game this season.

DJ Jacobs' path to Columbus could get tricky

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Even though the Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) standout has been committed to the Buckeyes for almost a year, recent reports suggest this isn’t a done deal yet for Ohio State.

Rivals.com's Steve Wiltfong stated that it’s "hard to bet against" Tennessee flipping Jacobs eventually, while 247Sports' Tom Loy said last week that "As it stands now, while Ohio State feels great about keeping DJ in the class, I struggle to see him sticking with the Buckeyes."

Even so, Jacob’s father had been very clear previously about his son being firmly committed to Ohio State.

🚨NEWS🚨 2028 4-star DL Dawson Jacobs and Ohio State Five-Star Plus+ EDGE commit DJ Jacobs will visit Tennessee this weekend, @SWiltfong_ reports.



"DJ is straight forward telling those people he’s locked in with Ohio State," his father said.



Read: https://t.co/vFbsiKKGij pic.twitter.com/yVbxylPMKI — Rivals (@Rivals) September 22, 2026

The drama surrounding Jacob’s recruitment comes off the heels of Tennessee snatching 5-star running back David Gabriel Georges after Ohio State managed to flip fellow running back Legend Bey from the Vols to the Buckeyes last December.

What DJ Jacobs' could mean for the Buckeyes' defense

Ohio State possesses a long, proud history at the linebacker position. More recently, a hybrid Buckeye linebacker with pass-rushing skills took the scouting world by storm, parlaying a terrific '25 season into a Top-5 Draft selection.

See, before becoming this season’s top candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the New York Giants’ Arvell Reese was also compared to Parsons.

And that’s just the kind of potential that Jacobs could have for Ohio State, if he stays the course.