7-3 on the season, fourth in the Big Ten standings and ranked No. 14 in the nation.

It's not a bad year for Ohio State football, but not one that is up to par with the program's track record of success.

And this offseason, the Buckeyes will certainly take a moment to sort through the many players who enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as the coaching staff looks to retool for the 2027 campaign.

Here are three potential targets for the Buckeyes as they look to return to National Championship-calibre status next year:

1. WR Jerome Myles

NEWS: Former Texas A&M WR Jerome Myles is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3



He was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit in the 2025 Class



Myles was no longer listed on the Aggies’ roster as of Augusthttps://t.co/za8LNqKXGv pic.twitter.com/Fin2ujCFMx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 17, 2026

At the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will be able to leave and enter the 2027 NFL Draft. While he has not yet confirmed whether he will declare, all signs point towards him becoming a Top 5 pick, which should make the decision easy.

If he does leave, though, the Buckeyes need to be prepared to replace his productivity outside the hashes.

And why not target a high-profile talent like former Texas A&M wideout Jerome Myles? A five-star recruit in the Class of 2025, Myles entered the transfer portal officially on Nov. 17, just a few days ago.

He missed his entire first year with the Aggies due to injury before deciding to part ways with the program due to "personal reasons."

Whether that is officially the case or not is between Myles and the Aggies' program, but what cannot be questioned is his talent. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he would be a great addition to the Buckeyes' wide receiver room, which already has the likes of Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd preparing to step up in their sophomore seasons.

Adding Myles to the mix, a player who hauled in nine passes for 246 yards and 4 TDs in just 2.5 games in his senior year of high school before injury, would increase the Buckeyes' offense tenfold. That is, as long as he can stay healthy.

2. RB AK Dear

NEW: Former Alabama RB AK Dear is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/gSqScUBZZj https://t.co/MHV0klaIej pic.twitter.com/INM9j5ds0I — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) November 18, 2026

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The Buckeyes already have a relatively deep running back room with Bo Jackson, Jakobi Jackson, Isaiah West and Legend Bey all receiving looks on a pretty regular basis, but why not add another talented back to the room?

Officially confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Dear, a redshirt freshman, entered the transfer portal after leaving the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Being a talented four-star recruit coming out of high school, Dear never quite got the opportunity to show what he has in the tank at Alabama. Across two seasons, he took 21 carries for 146 yards and three scores, routinely showing up when called upon.

Ending up at a new home this offseason, he will have a better chance to find his stride in the college football landscape.

With the Buckeyes' offense potentially undergoing countless changes this offseason, Dear could be in the mix to join the program and take flight.

3. LB Xavier Atkins

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) reacts after a missed field goal against the Baylor Bears in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rumor mill is always going to swirl, but it has not been confirmed why the Auburn Tigers dismissed star linebacker Xavier Atkins from the program halfway through the 2026 campaign.

However, as long as things are cleared up by the time the transfer portal rolls around, the Buckeyes should show some interest in landing the highly talented linebacker.

Sources: Auburn has dismissed star linebacker Xavier Atkins. He was suspended for win over No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, and his status had been uncertain. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2025, leading the league with 17.0 TFLs. pic.twitter.com/MIXTSOYy2Y — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 20, 2026

Back in 2025, Atkins led the SEC and Tigers with 60 solo tackles and 17 tackles for a loss, all while routinely disrupting both the passing and rushing attacks of opposing offenses. He finished the year with nine sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In 2026, across five games, he was performing well, making 37 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and one interception.

He would be a great upgrade to a relatively lackluster Buckeyes defense in 2026, a group that lost two star linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft in Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. Both have found success at the professional level so far.

A First-Team All-SEC selection, Atkins will land on his feet somewhere.

And the Buckeyes better hope that if he doesn't join them in the Buckeye State, he doesn't end up in the BIG Ten.