Ohio State's Ryan Day Reveals 1 Transfer Addition Catching Attention

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed a transfer portal addition who has stood out this summer.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State opened up its training camp on July 31st, and head coach Ryan Day highlighted transfer portal addition Beau Atkinson as a player who has stood out this summer.

"Coming into Ohio State, he wants to prove himself," Day said. "His teammates have really rallied around him."

Atkinson transferred to the Buckeyes after two seasons at the University of North Carolina. In the 2024 season with the Tar Heels, he had 35 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.

He is a quality pass rusher and could elevate with Ohio State. The Buckeyes have developed some talented pass rushers over the years, like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young.

Ohio State is looking to repeat as National Champions, but the team isn't the same as last year. Will Howard left for the NFL, leaving no obvious choice for the team's starting quarterback spot. There is an ongoing quarterback battle between sophomore Julian Sayin, junior Lincoln Kienholz, and true freshman Tavien St. Clair.

How the quarterback battle shakes out will be pivotal for how competitive the Buckeyes will be this season. While Ohio State has other question marks heading into the season, the emergence of Atkinson will be crucial for their defense.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

