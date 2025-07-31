Ohio State's Ryan Day Reveals 1 Transfer Addition Catching Attention
Ohio State opened up its training camp on July 31st, and head coach Ryan Day highlighted transfer portal addition Beau Atkinson as a player who has stood out this summer.
"Coming into Ohio State, he wants to prove himself," Day said. "His teammates have really rallied around him."
Atkinson transferred to the Buckeyes after two seasons at the University of North Carolina. In the 2024 season with the Tar Heels, he had 35 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.
He is a quality pass rusher and could elevate with Ohio State. The Buckeyes have developed some talented pass rushers over the years, like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young.
Ohio State is looking to repeat as National Champions, but the team isn't the same as last year. Will Howard left for the NFL, leaving no obvious choice for the team's starting quarterback spot. There is an ongoing quarterback battle between sophomore Julian Sayin, junior Lincoln Kienholz, and true freshman Tavien St. Clair.
How the quarterback battle shakes out will be pivotal for how competitive the Buckeyes will be this season. While Ohio State has other question marks heading into the season, the emergence of Atkinson will be crucial for their defense.
