BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State's Coaches, AD Give to COVID-19 Relief via Food Bank

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State coaches Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann, along with athletic director Gene Smith, are collaborating on a $175,000 donation to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.

Day, Holtmann and Smith -- OSU's three highest-paid and highest-profile employees -- will contribute $35,000 per-month from April-August, according to a release from Ohio State on Tuesday morning.

The donation to the food bank's COVID-19 Emergency Fund will help "acquire and distribute food and supplies to existing families in need while also addressing the increased demand from families recently impacted by the health crisis."

Job loss and business closings in the Central Ohio area serviced by the food bank have increased dramatically in the wake of precautionary measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio is under a stay-at-home-order from governor Mike DeWine through the end of April.'

Day and Smith recently signed new contract extensions that, with bonuses and other incentive clauses, will annually pay them in the neighborhood of $6.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

Holtmann's annual compensation package, depending on team and academic achievements by his players, falls between $3.5 million and 4.5 million.

OSU President Michael Drake compensation, which varies based upon academic and enrollment incentives, is approximately $1.5 million per-year.

Mid-Ohio Food Bank says it can purchase $9 worth of groceries for every dollar donated, hence the $175,000 donation from the Day, Smith and Holtmann will result in more than $1.5 million worth of impact for needy families.

“So many people in our community are struggling to feed their families right now,” Smith said in the release. “Our families wanted to do something to support those who need help. By contributing to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, we know we can make a significant impact.”

“Our families want to support the thousands of Ohio families who are struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus,” Holtmann said in the release. “The last thing they need to worry about is how they’ll put food on the table.”

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Okudah Could be Next Buckeye to Pay Off for Detroit

Cornerback high on Lions' board, and everyone else's, entering NFL draft

Bruce Hooley

Bucknell's Jimmy Sotos Transfers to Ohio State

Point guard has one season of eligibility remaining after leading team in scoring

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Transfers a Routine Nuisance

Keeping basketball players happy seems impossible in this era

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Prepared for Luther Muhammad Transfer

Starting guard the past two seasons becomes fourth Buckeye to bypass return

Bruce Hooley

Five Best Ohio State Basketball Teams Not to Win a Title

Lucas, Havlicek, Jackson, Sullinger, Oden, Conley among greatest Buckeyes

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Buzzer-Beaters Have Delivered NCAA Thrills

Buckeyes boast a history of surviving, advancing with late heroics

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels All On-Campus Events Though July 6

Adjustments to university calendar tread ever closer to start of football season

Bruce Hooley

Change is Good, or Seems So, for Ohio State Recruiting

Buckeyes tearing it up with early commitments following Fiesta loss

Bruce Hooley

by

Bostonfan1967

Spielman & Hooley: Backup Plans for CFB Season

Survey of ADs shows contingency plans already being developed

Bruce Hooley

Chris Spielman Selling B1G Title Ring to Benefit Others

College Hall-of-Famer giving all proceeds to fund COVID-19 relief

Bruce Hooley