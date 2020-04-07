Ohio State's Coaches, AD Give to COVID-19 Relief via Food Bank

Ohio State coaches Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann, along with athletic director Gene Smith, are collaborating on a $175,000 donation to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.

Day, Holtmann and Smith -- OSU's three highest-paid and highest-profile employees -- will contribute $35,000 per-month from April-August, according to a release from Ohio State on Tuesday morning.

The donation to the food bank's COVID-19 Emergency Fund will help "acquire and distribute food and supplies to existing families in need while also addressing the increased demand from families recently impacted by the health crisis."

Job loss and business closings in the Central Ohio area serviced by the food bank have increased dramatically in the wake of precautionary measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio is under a stay-at-home-order from governor Mike DeWine through the end of April.'

Day and Smith recently signed new contract extensions that, with bonuses and other incentive clauses, will annually pay them in the neighborhood of $6.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

Holtmann's annual compensation package, depending on team and academic achievements by his players, falls between $3.5 million and 4.5 million.

OSU President Michael Drake compensation, which varies based upon academic and enrollment incentives, is approximately $1.5 million per-year.

Mid-Ohio Food Bank says it can purchase $9 worth of groceries for every dollar donated, hence the $175,000 donation from the Day, Smith and Holtmann will result in more than $1.5 million worth of impact for needy families.

“So many people in our community are struggling to feed their families right now,” Smith said in the release. “Our families wanted to do something to support those who need help. By contributing to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, we know we can make a significant impact.”

“Our families want to support the thousands of Ohio families who are struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus,” Holtmann said in the release. “The last thing they need to worry about is how they’ll put food on the table.”

