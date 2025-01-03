Ohio State's Ryan Day Reveals Mindset Ahead Of Cotton Bowl
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' dominant 41-21 victory over the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, head coach Ryan Day and his players are tasked to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.
When asked about the team's mindset heading into the Cotton Bowl matchup against Texas, Day told reporters on Friday that the program needs to stay focused on their process.
"Just a couple of weeks ago, I don't think too many people believed in this team. Now, the sentiment is changing. That can't affect how we go to work every day. It has nothing to do with how we prepare in this game. We've got to stay focused on our process and continue to do what we've been doing the past couple of weeks."- Ryan Day
Since the Buckeyes' loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the final regular season game of 2024, Day's squad completely flipped the script in the CFP. In the team's first two games, Ohio State outscored their opponents 83-38. Quarterback Will Howard continues to play at an elite level, as the veteran gunslinger threw for 300+ passing yards and 2+ touchdowns in each contest.
With the Longhorns on the horizon, the Buckeyes' defense has a chance to capitalize on the Longhorns recent struggles in the run game. Day praised head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense when asked about Texas' run game.
"I look at their offensive line, the coaches, the running backs and I know that they're very talented. I have a tremendous amount of respect for (Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) and the way he designs his offenses, calls the game."- Ryan Day
The Longhorns unfortunately suffered a brutal loss before the 2024 season when star running back C.J. Baxter sustained a season-ending knee injury in Aug. Baxter was in line for a lead back role this season, but sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner eventually replaced the talented rusher.
Ohio State has been one of the best against the run this season, as defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit has only allowed an average of 92.2 rushing yards per game this season.