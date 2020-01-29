BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State's Season Paid Off in Memories, Coaching Bonuses

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has lauded the Buckeyes for buying into his coaching philosophy and vision in Year One, and the university's investment in Day and his coaching staff was similarly robust.

Including bonuses paid Day and his 10 assistant coaches for a 13-1 season, OSU will have paid more than $14.5 million in salary compensation to its football coaching staff since the beginning of 2019 until the end of their contract years on Friday.

That number does not include part-time coaches, support personnel or medical and training staff in and around the football program.

Day will receive the biggest portion of that, a total of $5,243,334 for his first season as Urban Meyer's successor, according to a copy of Day's contract obtained from Ohio State.

That number traces to payments of:

  • $850,000 in base salary,
  • $2,589,167 for coaches shows and media obligations,
  • $1,354,167 from Nike,
  • $50,000 for Big Ten title game appearance.
  • $100,000 for winning the Big Ten championship,
  • $250,000 for College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.

Five of Day's assistant coaches wound up making more than $1 million, given bonuses for the Buckeyes' conference championship and CFP appearances.

Day could be due a significant raise when the OSU Board of Trustees next meets in late February.

So could assistant coaches Tony Alford, Larry Johnson and Greg Studrawa, whose contracts expire on Friday.

Assistants Matt Barnes, Brian Hartline, Greg Mattison, Kevin Wilson and Al Washington are signed through January of 2021.

Passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich, who left to become offensive coordinator at Texas, and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Halfley, who left to become the head coach at Boston College, were signed through Friday.

OSU said it could not provide contract terms for new defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs or quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis at this time.

Each assistant on Day's staff during the 2019 season received a 21.25% bonus in addition to their respective base salaries for the team's accomplishments:

Coach
Base salary
Bonus
Total compensation

Greg Mattison

$1,100,000

$233,750

$1,333,750

Mike Yurcich

$950,000

$201,875

$1,151,875

Jeff Hafley

$950,000

$201,875

$1,151,875

Kevin Wilson 

$950,000

$201,875

$1,151,875

Larry Johnson

$900,000

$191,250

$1,091,250

Tony Alford

$800,000

$170,000

$970,000

Greg Studrawa

$800,000

$170,000

$970,000

Al Washington

$500,000

$106,250

$606,250

Matt Barnes

$350,000

$74,375

$424,375

Brian Hartline

$345,000

$73,312

$418,312

Each assistant's salary bonus would have increased to 25.5% of their base salary had OSU defeated Clemson and reached the College Football Playoff title game.

In that instance, Alford and Studrawa would have joined Mattison, Hafley, Yurcich, Wilson and Johnson in surpassing $1 million in compensation for a period from Feb. 1, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020.

That's a far cry from 2009, when Tennessee's Monte Kiffin became college football's first $1 million coordinator.

OSU athletic director Gene Smith said then that OSU would not be drawn into an arm's race to prevent assistant coaches from leaving for higher-paying jobs in the Southeastern Conference.

Three years later, Ohio State hired Urban Meyer, paid him a Top 5 salary and began steadily increasing its assistants salaries to the point where in 2018 it paid two assistants $1 million or more for the first time.

That same year, Smith termed the 10-year, $75-million contract Texas A&M gave Jimbo Fisher, "ridiculous," and an example of, "reactionary management."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Recruits Moving Up, Down Latest Rankings

Evaluation of Buckeyes' recruiting class is a fluid matter as ratings change

Bruce Hooley

Cardale Jones' Comeback Hoping to Gain Speed in XFL

Quarterback of Ohio State's 2015 College Football Playoff run trying to resurrect his NFL career in new spring league

Bruce Hooley

Buckeyes Looked Up to Bryant as Basketball Royalty

NBA star's sudden death shocks OSU players who had, felt personal tie to him

Bruce Hooley

Carton, Ahrens Rescue Ohio State in Win Over Northwestern

Buckeyes survive with small lineup and key contributions off bench for second victory in eight games

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Has Become Team in Search of Backbone

Buckeyes still searching for answers in crunch time as time to secure NCAA Tournament bid continues to slip away

Bruce Hooley

Harrison's Interception Highlights Senior Bowl for Buckeyes

Former Buckeyes complete week with efficient performances in Senior Bowl.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Players Claim Spotlight at Senior Bowl

Former Buckeyes hope to impress NFL Scouts in key all-star game that has launched many pro careers.

Bruce Hooley

Carr's Triple Inflicts Ohio State's Sixth Loss in Seven Games

Ohio State can't make the plays down the stretch to escape a slump that now threatens its NCAA Tournament credentials.

Bruce Hooley

by

Oneloyalbucki

Young OSU Women's Roster Chasing NCAA Tournament

Ohio State is trying to ride a freshman class ranked No. 3 in the nation to an NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament berth

Abigail Hintz

Ryan Day Promises Ohio State Will Use Fiesta Motivation

OSU head coach addresses crowd at halftime of Buckeyes' basketball loss to Minnesota

Bruce Hooley