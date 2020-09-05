SI.com
OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Brendan Gulick

After a long off-season, one filled with perhaps more anger, frustration and disappointment than any other off-season in recent memory, the Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to open their virtual 2020 season. BuckeyesNow officially presents our own version of NCAA21.

This virtual season is being simulated through the EA Sports NCAA14 video game (the most recent version of the popular college football video game), with updated rosters to reflect this year's college teams.

While this story is live beginning at 8:30 a.m. to let you know where to find the game, Ohio State and Illinois won't "kick off" until 12 p.m. eastern time. At that time, the following video will be changed to the full simulated game and this story will be updated. The game will be available on-demand at any time.

If you haven't already seen it, check out our full game preview, which includes our video preview and explanation on why we decided to take on this project.

As you're watching the game, leave your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the story. The BuckeyesNow staff will be watching the game in real-time along with you. All you need to do is click the follow button in the top right hand corner of the page and you can join along.

Stay tuned after the game ... we will post a highlight package and recap from week one. Later on this evening, we will share our week one video reaction and take you behind the scenes on how this project came to fruition.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

