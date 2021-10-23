WATCH: Caleb Williams May Have Saved Oklahoma's Season With Incredible Play

The Sooners' true freshman quarterback made an unbelievable play late in the game to convert a fourth down that was stopped dead in its tracks.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is starting his first career game this afternoon at Kansas, and it certainly didn't get off to a great start. After trailing 10-0 at halftime, the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes began to look bleak.

Williams guided the Sooners back ahead of Kansas in the second half and OU went on to win the game 35-23 (they scored a late TD with 42 seconds left in the game). But it was Williams' incredibly savvy play with just a couple minutes to go that may have saved their season.

Facing a fourth and one with 3:28 to play, Williams turned around and handed the ball off to Kennedy Brooks, who ran right and tried to get to the marker. Two Kansas defenders stopped Brooks short of the line to gain and were in the process of making a tackle to get the ball back on downs with great field position.

But Williams refused to give up on the play.

Williams literally stole the ball right out of Brooks' grasp and picked up the first down on his own.

The play was reviewed and it was not ruled an illegal forward pass. The play stood, Oklahoma picked up the first down and Caleb Williams' biggest play of his career was picking up a first down on fourth and one.

For a true freshman to have the mental wherewithal to make that play, in that moment ... that's special. Oklahoma survived yet another extremely close game and the Sooners live to fight another day.

