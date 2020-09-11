GAME PREVIEW: Buckeyes Set to Host Rutgers in Virtual Home Opener

Following a Week 1 scare that left many Ohio State faithful both confused and irritated, the Buckeyes look to deliver a better performance inside the Horseshoe come Saturday afternoon while hosting Rutgers for the home opener in Columbus. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. EST.

Spread: Ohio State (-43.5)

Over/Under: 62.5

OSU Team Total: 56

Rutgers Team Total: 6.5

Special Prop: Julian Fleming Receiving Yards (49.5)

Ohio State narrowly escaped Illinois last week with a 27-24 victory, departing after a game-winning field goal from senior kicker Blake Haubeil in the closing seconds. The Buckeyes now hope to find more complete outings as they continue settling in following a challenging offseason regarding COVID-19, and Rutgers might be the perfect opponent for that.

Ohio State beat Rutgers 56-21 last year in New Jersey, taking a workmanlike 35-7 lead into halftime and never looking back. The Buckeyes have won the past five meetings in this series by an average of 48 points.

Rutgers began its season last week by absorbing a 33-17 loss to Nebraska despite seeing a few prime opportunities throughout. The Scarlet Knights are led by head coach Greg Schiano, now in his second stint at the helm after leading the program for a decade from 2001-11.

Making an even further connection here, Schiano most recently spent three years in Columbus as associate head coach/defensive coordinator for Ohio State before accepting the Rutgers job.

The Buckeye defense will look to get off the field ore on third down after allowing Illinois to convert 10 of 14 chances. Cornerback Shaun Wade did have a timely interception in the second half that helped Ohio State regain momentum.

Justin Fields was incredibly efficient by completing 22 of 26 passes last week against the Fighting Illini, while Tre Sermon and Demario McCall provided a nice combination from the backfield. Fields threw for 305 yards last November at Rutgers.

Quarterback Noah Vedral, a Nebraska transfer, is expected to get his second-straight nod behind center for Rutgers. Running back Isaih Pacheco should likely lead a multi-personnel scheme from the backfield, while receiver Paul Woods appears to be the top aerial threat. Rutgers is currently on its 11th offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

The top-six linebackers return for Rutgers, although the entire defense will have its work cut out trying to stop Fields and company.

