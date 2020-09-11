SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

GAME PREVIEW: Buckeyes Set to Host Rutgers in Virtual Home Opener

Adam Prescott

Following a Week 1 scare that left many Ohio State faithful both confused and irritated, the Buckeyes look to deliver a better performance inside the Horseshoe come Saturday afternoon while hosting Rutgers for the home opener in Columbus. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. EST.

OSU vs. Rutgers Virtual Game Preview Graphic Week 2

Spread: Ohio State (-43.5)
Over/Under: 62.5
OSU Team Total: 56
Rutgers Team Total: 6.5
Special Prop: Julian Fleming Receiving Yards (49.5)

Ohio State narrowly escaped Illinois last week with a 27-24 victory, departing after a game-winning field goal from senior kicker Blake Haubeil in the closing seconds. The Buckeyes now hope to find more complete outings as they continue settling in following a challenging offseason regarding COVID-19, and Rutgers might be the perfect opponent for that.

Ohio State beat Rutgers 56-21 last year in New Jersey, taking a workmanlike 35-7 lead into halftime and never looking back. The Buckeyes have won the past five meetings in this series by an average of 48 points.

Rutgers began its season last week by absorbing a 33-17 loss to Nebraska despite seeing a few prime opportunities throughout. The Scarlet Knights are led by head coach Greg Schiano, now in his second stint at the helm after leading the program for a decade from 2001-11.

Making an even further connection here, Schiano most recently spent three years in Columbus as associate head coach/defensive coordinator for Ohio State before accepting the Rutgers job.

The Buckeye defense will look to get off the field ore on third down after allowing Illinois to convert 10 of 14 chances. Cornerback Shaun Wade did have a timely interception in the second half that helped Ohio State regain momentum.

Justin Fields was incredibly efficient by completing 22 of 26 passes last week against the Fighting Illini, while Tre Sermon and Demario McCall provided a nice combination from the backfield. Fields threw for 305 yards last November at Rutgers.

Quarterback Noah Vedral, a Nebraska transfer, is expected to get his second-straight nod behind center for Rutgers. Running back Isaih Pacheco should likely lead a multi-personnel scheme from the backfield, while receiver Paul Woods appears to be the top aerial threat. Rutgers is currently on its 11th offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

The top-six linebackers return for Rutgers, although the entire defense will have its work cut out trying to stop Fields and company.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

BREAKING: Wyatt Davis Announces He is Turning Pro

Davis is perhaps the best interior lineman in the country. He's the first Buckeye to declare for the draft and if the Big Ten reschedules the season, Davis won't be on the field.

Brendan Gulick

CJ Walker, Master Teague Headline Ohio State SAAC Members for 2020-21

Point guard and running back among 22 Buckeyes selected to the department's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

Haskins started seven games as a rookie and is now the week 1 leader as the franchise enters a new era. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

Statement from Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day

"Our Players Want to Know, Why Can't They Play?" Read more here.

Adam Prescott

by

Orangeian

Behind Enemy Lines - Wisconsin Football Recruiting

Nolan Rucci joins the offensive line factory, top program selling points and more.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

Bradley Roby: "These First Couple of Games, It’s Going to be Weird"

Seventh-year corner, and Buckeye alum, knows play could be sloppy early after tough summer.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Friday Night Fix: Ohio State Football Commits Prep for Week Three

Read about the two future Buckeyes starting their seasons, while others gear up for week three.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: More NFL Captains, Ice Hockey Delayed, ESPN Extends Desmond Howard

Vonn Bell and Joe Burrow lead Bengals, NCAA halts the puck drop and Howard signs new multi-year deal.

Kyle Kelly

PSU Coach Franklin Says Big Ten Lacking Leadership

"I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people’s questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan. Right now, we don’t have those things.” Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly