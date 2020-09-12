Much better.

After a Week 1 nail-biter at Illinois, the Ohio State Buckeyes absolutely annihilated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their virtual home opener, 59-0.

The Buckeyes got incredible performances from junior quarterback Justin Fields, graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon and sixth-year senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper in particular. Fields scored five total touchdowns, including four on the ground. Sermon nearly broke the school single-game rushing record with 308 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathon Cooper smashed the single-game program record with a 7-sack performance.

Ohio State finished with a 639-70 edge in total offense and limited the Scarlet Knights to just 2 of 11 on third downs. Offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere and Wyatt Davis combined for 35 pancake blocks.

Next Saturday, Ohio State will travel to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. EST, with highlights and analysis following the simulated game.

