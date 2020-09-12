SI.com
BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State's Resounding Virtual Win over Rutgers

Brendan Gulick

Much better.

After a Week 1 nail-biter at Illinois, the Ohio State Buckeyes absolutely annihilated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their virtual home opener, 59-0.

OSU vs. Rutgers Virtual Week 2 Box Score Screengrab

The Buckeyes got incredible performances from junior quarterback Justin Fields, graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon and sixth-year senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper in particular. Fields scored five total touchdowns, including four on the ground. Sermon nearly broke the school single-game rushing record with 308 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathon Cooper smashed the single-game program record with a 7-sack performance.

Ohio State finished with a 639-70 edge in total offense and limited the Scarlet Knights to just 2 of 11 on third downs. Offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere and Wyatt Davis combined for 35 pancake blocks.

BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick, Deputy Editor Adam Prescott and Director of Creative Content Eddie Marotta break it all down for you as the Buckeyes virtual season rolls along. 

If you're missed the game and are interested in seeing the highlights, you can watch them here.

If you're interested in watching the game, it's available for free, on-demand.

Next Saturday, Ohio State will travel to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. EST, with highlights and analysis following the simulated game.

