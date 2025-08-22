Paul Finebaum Gives Unsurprisingly Bold SEC-Pro Take on Texas-Ohio State Battle
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns face off in a massive Week 1 clash that should have all the eyes of college football fans. Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin is going to be a fantastic battle, and then Jeremiah Smith vs. the best defense in the country is going to be equally as alluring for fans.
The Buckeyes are opening up as a favorite, though, and it isn't by just one or two points, but most sportsbooks have them by almost a field goal, something ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum hit on recently. This is the first time the AP Poll No. 1 team in the country will open as an underdog, and Finebaum tried to find the words to explain why.
All he really had to say is that the Buckeyes aren't the same team that they were a season ago, and he's absolutely right. One could argue they're going to be better. Finebaum, also known as the "Voice of the SEC," had a few thoughts on the upcoming game between the SEC's best team and the Big Ten's powerhouse.
Here's what he had to say on ESPN's First Take.
Finebaum is a very pro-SEC analyst, as one could tell by his nickname, so the take that he has about the premier Week 1 game is far from shocking. However, the sportsbooks use analytics, and while he wants to believe they just favor the home field and also what a team did last year, they have millions to lose if they get it drastically wrong.
The Buckeyes have a former five-star quarterback leading the way and a Heisman hopeful at wide receiver set to take the field at full strength. Not to mention, they have the best defensive back in the country as well. Nonetheless, this should be a thrilling battle, especially with the athletes that Texas has on its defense.
With just eight days until kickoff of that battle, Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian are undoubtedly preparing their guys for a primetime noon kickoff. Ohio Stadium is bound to be rocking for the first and arguably most important game of the season.