Rich Eisen Sends 1-Word Response to Jeremiah Smith's Michigan Claim
Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith promised he would not lose to that team up north again over the next two seasons. A bold claim that stokes the flames of one of college football's greatest rivalries. But such comments are sure to draw responses from the opposing sideline.
Rich Eisen, an NFL analyst and University of Michigan alum, used the platform his show provides to give his one-word response to Smith’s bold claim.
“Noted,” Eisen said while replicating B.J. Novak’s The Office meme by jotting the word down in his exclusive Michigan-branded alumni journal.
Eisen proceeded to address Smith directly, before slipping into a tangent that reminded him that Garrett Wilson, who has played for Eisen’s New York Jets the past three seasons, was a part of the Buckeyes team that began the now four-game losing streak Ohio State is currently enduring.
While Eisen was sure to get his jabs in about the rivalry, joking that he’s “water-skiing behind yachts” with the state of the rivalry and pointing out that Michigan is sure to be more talented in 2025 than 2024, he was sure to give Smith his flowers as college football's premier talent.
“He’s outstanding,” Eisen said. “Everybody says he’s the best to come out of his school at a position that has tons of terrific players come out of the school at that position.”
The initial quote from Smith has no doubt put an extra layer on a significant entry into the more than century-long rivalry that already has several notable storylines before the 2025 season even officially begins. Michigan is aiming to claim its fifth-straight victory, which would be the longest pure winning streak for the program since its run from 1922-1927. Head coach Ryan Day is still looking for his second win in the series since the 2019 thrashing the Buckeyes dished out in Ann Arbor.
The Game is set for November 29, leaving plenty of time for more traded barbs between the rivals ahead of the 121st meeting.