Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith Makes Massive Michigan Promise

Ohio State Buckeyes' wide receiver Jeremiah Smith recently made a bold promise for the program's rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

Dylan Feltovich

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After putting the college football world on notice in 2024, Ohio State Buckeyes' phenom Jeremiah Smith has big aspirations for the rest of his time with the program.

Despite winning the National Championship last season, head coach Ryan Day and his squad were unable to beat the team's biggest rival in November, the Michigan Wolverines. The heartbreaking defeat would fuel Ohio State in the postseason, but Smith does not want history to repeat itself.

In a recent interview with The Athletic's Manny Navarro, Smith promised that he would not lose to Michigan again in the next two years.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith told The Athletic. “In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

The Buckeyes have been on the losing side of "The Game", as Day and the program have lost the last four contest to the Wolverines. Last year, Ohio State suffered a brutal 13-10 loss in Columbus, with Smith being the only Buckeye to score a touchdown in the defensive-heavy matchup. The freshman would also finish with five catches for 35 yards.

This year, Ohio State must travel to Ann Arbor to take on their longtime rival. With quarterback Alex Orji transferring to the UNLV Rebels this offseason, head coach Sherrone Moore will likely roll out highly-touted freshman Bryce Underwood, who was the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Analyst Reveals Major Red Flag for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Clearly Understand Their Most Severe Problem

MORE: Buccaneers Make Fiery Emeka Egbuka Announcement

MORE: Analyst Reveals Concerning NIL News for Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave Truly a Trade Candidate?

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Football