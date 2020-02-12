Ryan Day Dismisses Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint After Felony Charges

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has dismissed senior defensive backs Amier Riep and Jahsen Wint from the football team after both were charged with rape and kidnapping in connection to with an alleged Feb. 4 sexual assault.

Both players are in custody in the Franklin County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges that are first-degree felonies.

"I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program," Day said in a statement released through OSU shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

A Franklin County Municipal Court complaint says the alleged victim began engaging in consensual sex with Riep at his off-campous apartment and then said she did not want to continue.

The victim told police that Wint entered the room and Riep requested he join the two. The victim said Riep then grabbed her by the neck and forced her to continue and that Riep pinned her in place while Wint engaged in activity she did not consent to.

The report says Wint and Riep later forced her to record a video stating their sexual activities were consensual and that they forced her to take a shower before Riep drove her home.

The arrests hand second-year coach Ryan Day his first major off-field incident involving players who figured prominently in the Buckeyes' plans for the coming season.

Wint and Riep played as backups on OSU's 2019 Big Ten champions and both figured to contend for starting jobs in 2020 given the loss of three starters to the NFL.

Their dismissal does not eliminate the possibility of either or both players being reinstated to the team if they are exonerated of the charges or if the charges are reduced.

