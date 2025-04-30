Ryan Day Reveals One Key Player Will Be a Starter for Ohio State
Ohio State is exactly four months away from kicking off its 2025 season and Week One is a big one. It's a Cotton Bowl rematch with the Texas Longhorns in historic Ohio Stadium. Plenty of questions surround who will start where for the Buckeyes, but one player has secured his spot.
Offensive lineman Austin Siereveld.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed that confidently in his press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Monday.
"I thought Austin did a really nice job moving around," Day said. "I think he really took a big step for us. I don't think we're in a position to get into who's starting and who isn't, but Austin Siereveld is going to be a starter for us."
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound bruiser from outside of Cincinnati started seven games for Ohio State in 2024, but he appeared in all 16 games. His first two starts came at guard against Akron and Western Michigan in place of Donovan Jackson.
His 16 appearance were all over the field including both guard spots and some tackle reps in blowouts. In the playoffs, former offensive line coach Justin Frye devised a rotation with Siereveld, Luke Montgomery and Tegra Tshabola that proved fruitful.
While Day confirmed Siereveld will be one of the starting five up front, he did not specify where. Ohio State returns Montgomery, Tshabola and center Carson Hinzman, who again, we're all key parts in its national title run.
The Buckeyes added two transfer offensive linemen prior to spring practices as well. Offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa and offensive lineman Phillip Daniels transferred to Ohio State from Rice and Minnesota, respectively.
Ohio State also added offensive tackle Carter Lowe, swing player Jayvon McFadden and interior offensive lineman Jake Cook in December as part of its 2025 recruiting class.