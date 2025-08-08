Ryan Day Says He'll Name Ohio State Buckeyes Starting Quarterback Soon
Ryan Day has two options to choose from: Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz. While Sayin is the expected starter, either could win the battle to start at quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Tavien St. Clair is the other weapon in the Buckeyes' quarterback room, and the five-star freshman is going to have his time to shine. That time just isn't now with former five-star Alabama commit Sayin waiting for his shot at the spotlight.
Sayin transferred to Ohio State after Nick Saban retired at Alabama, and he was in a competition with Will Howard last season before the latter ultimately won the position and led the Buckeyes to a national championship. As for Kienholz, he was a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2023 and was ranked as the top player from the state of South Dakota. He's an athletic talent who earned himself an 'Iron Buckeye' designation for his offseason work. It wouldn't be shocking to see him win the starting job.
For now, no one knows who it is going to be, but head coach Day is going to provide that information sooner rather than later.
“I'd like to see them continue to compete throughout this week, maybe into next week. But you'd like to have an idea of who that guy's going to be for at least a couple weeks heading into the first game,” Day said via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.
Day also waited until a few weeks before last season to name Howard as the starter, so this desire to keep competition throughout the preseason practices isn't a new process for the coach.
Who has the edge: Sayin or Kienholz?
"They both have had good moments and moments where they're growing, but the competition continues. I will say that I've been pleased with the progress. We're not where we need to be. But if they continue to learn from the mistakes they're making and continue to grow off the plays that they're doing well and moving the offense and taking care of the football, then it's going to go right down to the wire. But ultimately, they got to take care of the football," Day said as well via Hope.
Most view Sayin as in the lead for the position, but there's clearly no unanimous option, at least not one Day was willing to commit to. Sayin threw for 84 yards and a touchdown last season, mostly getting action in Ohio State blowouts.