The quarterback situation has been the biggest question mark since Julian Sayin suffered an injury to his throwing arm. Head Coach Ryan Day immediately turned to the true freshman Luke Fahey to be the new starter.

In one of Day's latest press conferences, he finally shed some light on the progress that Tavien St. Clair has made while serving as the backup.

"He is getting better on the field," Day told reporters. "So, you know, we are seeing that. He's getting more reps, which is great."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses the media at Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes' 41-28 loss to Oregon on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

St. Clair has a grand total of nine passing attempts on his career since he came to Columbus. He has completed five of those passes, all coming in 2026.

St. Clair is still continuing to push Fahey as much as he can from the back up spot.

"To say, you know, what does it look like moving forward, I can't really say," Day said about the quarterback situation going forward.

St. Clair might not see the field for the rest of the season due to the trust that Day has in Fahey.

He seems to have all the talent in the world, so everyone has been wondering why Day has gone with the freshman instead of St. Clair. It feels like he still has something to prove, even though he already had a year with the program the year prior.

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Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Day knows that St. Clair has the potential to be great; it has just taken him some time to develop into the player they were hoping he would be when they signed him.

"I do think it is going to come," Day told the media about St. Clair's development as a quarterback.

Fahey, since stepping in has had a lot of ups and downs. In the last game against Northwestern, he threw three touchdowns and only gave the ball away once, which wasn't necessarily his fault.

Now that Fahey seems more confident, it is hard to imagine Day looking towards St. Clair at all in the last two games of the regular season.

That leaves a big question for St. Clair at the end of the season: does he transfer?

There are a lot of schools that would love to have the services of St. Clair next season, and with Sayin likely coming back and Fahey already beating him out for the backup spot, it might make the most sense for him to look elsewhere.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9) leads the offense during warm ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Day has confidence that St. Clair can turn into the next Buckeye great, but will St. Clair stick around long enough for Day to help him develop fully?