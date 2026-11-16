With two games left for the Ohio State Buckeyes before the postseason begins, coach Ryan Day let loose, saying how proud he is of Jeremiah Smith as he remains in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

Day's team beat the Northwestern Wildcats this past Saturday to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race and have their final road test this Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

Before Day could move on following the 28-19 win, He addressed the media's forgetfulness of Smith's playmaking ability and the narrative that Smith may not be getting the recognition he deserves.

Ryan Day believes Jeremiah Smith has earned a place in the Heisman conversation following his dominant play for Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/WTpjDx08q1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2026

"Well, I just think that the award goes to the most outstanding player in college football," Day said. "And I know there's a lot of great players out there. But, you know, this isn't just one year. Not like I think the Heisman has anything to do with years previous, but there's a lot of testimony to what kind of player he is."

Ryan Day Makes Heisman Case for Jeremiah Smith

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Day added that all he wants for Smith is a chance to honor his greatness before he eventually goes on to the NFL.

"Going into the season, everybody wants to shut him down," Day added. "He's still able to produce at a high level. With a freshman quarterback [Luke Fahey] now, and I think, when you combine all of those things together, maybe there's a better player in there. But this guy is completely dominant, and you know, I think he deserves it in a big way."

Should Smith win the award, he'd be the first receiver since former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter won it in 2024. Last season, eventual national champion and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza took home the award.

"We still have to finish out the season the right way," Day said. "But [I think] the thing that makes him even more special is, like, yeah, he takes pride in that [the Heisman], but he just wants to win. I mean, you should see how happy he was with his teammates winning the game. That's all he cares about."

Despite the Heisman Trophy being an individual award, it seems Smith and Day feel similarly about prioritizing the team.

"When he doesn't win, he gets emotional," Day said. "And that's the type of person he is. Obviously, I feel very, very strongly about that with him. I hope that, you know, the voters look at that, because this is something, in my opinion, that he deserves."

Day is right to defend the nation's best receiver. Now let's see if the voters feel similarly.