The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes defeated No. 5-ranked Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday, snapping the Hoosiers' 22-game winning streak.

The game was an ugly one from start to finish. The Buckeyes finished the game with just 235 yards passing and 78 yards on the ground. A last-second effort by Hoosiers wideout Nick Marsh to find the end zone was unsuccessful, giving Ohio State the win over the reigning national champions.

Unfortunately, the Buckeyes did not come out of this one unscathed.

Junior quarterback Julian Sayin left the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right arm injury. Sayin entered the medical tent before going to the locker room. He later returned to the sideline, where he remained for the rest of the game in a sling.

Sayin finished his day against the Hoosiers with 235 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and 15 completions on 29 attempts.

Ryan Day took the podium after the game, telling reporters, "He'll probably be out for several weeks."

Ryan Day just announced that Julian Sayin will likely be out “several weeks” due to his injury suffered in the 4th quarter.



Buckeyes have a bye then go to Los Angeles to play USC.



Luke Fahey will have a homecoming for his first career start. — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) October 17, 2026

With arguably the toughest stretch in all of college football coming up, the injury to Sayin could not have come at a worse time.

The Buckeyes will have a week to figure things out during the bye, but things will ramp back up on the road against USC on the road. The Buckeyes will then take on Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan to end the season.

With a loss to Texas earlier this season, the margin for error is very slim. The Buckeyes must overcome adversity if they want to be successful and make the postseason.

Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey is the projected starter moving forward for the Buckeyes. Fahey played high school football for Mission Viejo in California. Fahey had an incredible high school career, passing for over 7,000 yards, 68 touchdowns, 475 completions, and 9 interceptions.

Fahey was ranked as a 3-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class.

Fahey has made three appearances for the Buckeyes this season and has thrown for 203 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

While Fahey has not quite looked the part in his appearances, a week of preparation could do the California native some good. In addition, Fahey will have key pieces such as Jeremiah Smith, Devin McCuin, and Bo Jackson to help him out.

Improved play on the offensive line will be a must if the Buckeyes want to have success in Julian Sayin's absence.