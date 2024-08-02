2 Ohio State Linebackers Reportedly "Neck And Neck" In Starting Competition
Cody Simon is without a doubt the starting Mike linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes headed into the 2024 season. As for who will be starting next to him at Will, that is hard to tell at the moment. The job is up for grabs and two players are locked in for a difficult battle throughout fall camp.
Sonny Styles has been an impact player for the Ohio State Buckeyes since arriving on campus. He was a big safety for a few years, often playing closer to the box and popping up all over the field. Since converting to linebacker, Styles now finds himself competing with C.J. Hicks for the starting Will linebacker job. To this point, it is a close competition and one that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is not yet able to give a firm answer on.
According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Knowles stated that he sees Sonny Styles and C.J. Hicks as "neck and neck" at the Will linebacker spot. There was also mention of looking to do more with three-linebacker packages this season.
This should be music to the ears of Ohio State fans. Fans have been clamoring for Hicks to be involved since the highly-coveted linebacker recruit first joined the Buckeyes a few years back. It sounds like his time to shine is right around the corner - not without competition though. Clearly the transition from safety to linebacker has been going well for Styles based on what Knowles is saying.
What both of these players brings is athleticism and a rangy feature in pursuit. Simon is athletic in his own right and will bring some physicality and leadership to the room. Having a Will that can fly around the field will be so helpful when the team is primarily in two-linebacker sets. If Hicks wins the job, then Styles still needs to see the field due to his talent and versatility. If Styles wins the job, then Hicks needs to get opportunities to see the field as well. If more three-linebacker packages are utilized, that is another added dimension to throw at an opposing offense.
In those situations will Simon and Hicks align at the Mike and Will, while Styles plays a more traditional Sam role? Could Knowles use Styles like Clemson used Isaiah Simmons in 2018 and 2019 as a nickel linebacker?
There are so many things that can really be done, but that may all come after one of these two players has locked up the starting Will job first. With an excellent defensive line and secondary, lots of athleticism and versatility in the linebacker unit should be a welcome sight.
This will be a good competition in camp and something to follow along with as Knowles sorts out the rotation with lots of quality players.