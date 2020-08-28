Reflection and Redirection: Shaun Wade's Hit on Trevor Lawrence

When (or if) Ohio State begins playing a winter/spring football season, it will likely be without standout cornerback Shaun Wade. A first team preseason All-American by the Associated Press, Wade was scheduled to enter his redshirt junior season this fall before the Big Ten’s postponement.

Wade’s father, Randy, has publicly stated more than once that his son wouldn’t be playing a spring season. The varying logistics probably wouldn’t be in the best interest for Shaun, a Florida product now widely expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I think his love is so much for Ohio State, even though the way he ended it with the Clemson game,” Randy Wade said on a recent Marty Smith podcast. “I think that’s how he wants to end it … He’s not playing in the spring.”

Since it appears the Big Ten won’t be budging on its recent decision to delay the schedule, that means Wade’s last play in a Buckeye uniform will go down as that aforementioned and unfortunate targeting penalty in the College Football Playoff semifinal (Fiesta Bowl) loss. The Jacksonville native was ejected following a hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter.

Ohio State was totally in control until that point, leading 16-0 as halftime approached despite settling for short field goals on three red-zone opportunities. Momentum completely changed at the 4:47 mark of the period, as Wade barreled in full speed to sack Lawrence and bring up fourth down.

Lawrence, looking like a deer in headlights, naturally shrunk down to embrace the hit. Wade dipped his helmet at the same time, connected just over the shoulder with the left earhole of Lawrence and, after a replay review, was ejected in a controversial decision.

The Tigers took advantage of new life and ripped off three unanswered touchdowns, scoring twice before the break and another in the third to grab a 21-16 lead. OSU admirably responded to take the lead but eventually fell in the closing minutes.

Would Ohio State have remained in firm control and won the game had Wade not been ejected? Many viewers would probably feel confident saying yes, but we’ll never know for sure. One thing we can likely agree on is that life becomes less about what happens to you, and more about how you react…

Shaun Wade will be just fine. While that play will be remembered for a long time, many within the Buckeye program know the soft-spoken leader for much more. He was voted a team captain earlier this month after choosing to return to Columbus for an extra year, when he could have been a high draft pick.

Tom Brady’s last pass in New England was a pick six. So many other accomplished athletes don’t always exit the way they want, but learn so much more about themselves as human beings during times of adversity.

Randy Wade will be leading a protest for Big Ten parents Saturday afternoon at Ohio State, continuing the fight for something important to him. His son, a soon-to-be NFL player, will also be looking to keep progressing himself and evolve through the game of football. Shaun Wade may have been forced to leave his final college game early, but he’s far from done.

