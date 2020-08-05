With all the uncertainty surrounding the college football season, one must wonder if Shaun Wade has any second guesses about returning for his junior year. The third team All-Big Ten defensive back was slotted to go as high as top-20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft before making his surprising decision to return to Columbus.

When asked if he had any regrets about this decision due to the pandemic, Wade had no hesitation in response.

“I have no second thoughts, no thoughts about opting out,” the Jacksonville native said in a media session Tuesday. “Just really taking it day-by-day and enjoying what we have right now."

Wade also had the distinct honor of being named team captain this season along with six other Buckeye teammates, which includes quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Justin Fields.

Although classifying himself as a soft-spoken leader, the former two-time high school All-American is up to the task and responsibility of leading a team that many consider the favorite to win a national championship... if and when they take the field this season.

“I take a lot of pride in being named captain,” Wade said. “I’m kind of a different cat. I’m not really a vocal leader. I just like to go out there and work hard. I really appreciate that the guys selected me and I’m looking forward to the season.”

Last season, the secondary standout had 25 tackles and one interception (against Rutgers) for a Buckeye defensive backfield that gave up less than 160 yards per game through the air and less than one passing touchdowns per game.

Wade will be the only returning starter in the secondary for an Ohio State team that is slated to open up the season against Illinois on September 3.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!