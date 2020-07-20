Sports Illustrated Publishers' Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Four Ohio State Buckeyes are held in high esteem by those who cover the Big Ten Conference for Sports Illustrated.

Nine of Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers/writers came together to cast votes for the inaugural preseason all-conference team.

Four Ohio State Buckeyes claim SI Publishers' All-Big Ten preseason selections. Quarterback Justin Fields, guard Wyatt Davis, center Josh Myers and cornerback Shaun Wade were all selected to this year's team. Davis and Wade were unanimous picks, while Fields fell one vote short. As a team, the Buckeyes were a consensus pick to win the conference title and Ryan Day is the Preseason Big Ten Coach of the Year in our poll.

To clarify on the format:

For the offense, SI Big Ten publishers used a format of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two offensive tackles, two offensive guards and one center.

For the defense, we included four defensive linemen and four linebackers based on various programs' schemes.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the publishers' preseason offensive player of the year. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was selected as the preseason defensive player of the year.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was named the preseason coach of the year.

To note, players in bold denote a unanimous selection.

2020 SI Publishers Preseason All-Big Ten

Offense

Quarterback: Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Running back: Journey Brown (Penn State), Elijah Collins (Michigan State)

Wide receivers: Rondale Moore (Purdue), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

Tight end: Pat Friermuth (Penn State)

(Penn State) Offensive tackles: Cole Van Lanen (Wisconsin), Alaric Jackson (Iowa)

(Iowa) Offensive guards: Wyatt Davis (Ohio State), Blaise Andries (Minnesota)

(Ohio State), Blaise Andries (Minnesota) Center: Josh Myers (Ohio State)

Defense

Defensive lineman: George Karlaftis (Purdue), Kwity Paye (Michigan), Shaka Toney (Penn State), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

Linebacker: Micah Parsons (Penn State), Paddy Fisher (Northwestern), Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin), Cameron McGrone (Michigan)

(Penn State), (Northwestern), Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin), Cameron McGrone (Michigan) Cornerback: Shawn Wade (Ohio State), Ambry Thomas (Michigan)

(Ohio State), Ambry Thomas (Michigan) Safety: Eric Burrell (Wisconsin), Dax Hill (Michigan)

Special Teams

Kicker: Keith Duncan (Iowa)

(Iowa) Punter: Blake Hayes (Illinois)

(Illinois) Kickoff returner: Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Iowa)

Punt returner: Rondale Moore (Purdue)

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Big Ten Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Micah Parsons (Penn State)

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Big Ten Preseason Coach of the Year

Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Predictions

Big Ten West winner: Wisconsin

Big Ten East winner: Ohio State

Big Ten Conference champion: Ohio State

Breakdown of honorees by school

Michigan - 5

Ohio State - 4

Penn State - 4

Wisconsin - 3

Iowa - 3

Purdue - 2

Minnesota - 2

Michigan State - 1

Illinois - 1

Northwestern - 1

