Sights And Sounds Of Ohio State's Fall Camp Opener
The Ohio State Buckeyes have stepped back on the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as the start of August meant the start of fall camp. Here were some of the sights and sounds of Thursday's opening session.
Ohio State Football's social media team made it look like cornerback Jordan Hancock camped in a tent on the field the night before getting the season going. Hancock will be an important piece once again in the secondary.
It was a beautiful day in Columbus for everyone to be back out there to watch.
Head coach Ryan Day seen on the field, ready to get things going.
Big Ten Football shared some clips on X. Jack Sawyer runs out with a buzzed haircut and Will Howard gets set to take the field.
The start of practice had some energy.
Adam King of 10TV captured footage of Caleb Downs during several drills.
King also pieced together some clips of Ohio State quarterbacks throwing to the wide receivers.
Ryan Day signs some autographs after practice.
With the Buckeyes getting back on the practice field, some questions will be answered in the coming weeks. Day stated that he hopes for a starting quarterback to emerge in the first 10 days or so of camp. The Ohio State offensive line may also have some moving pieces for a little while until the right guard position gets a starter locked in.
Fans will once again be back out there at practice the next few days during the rest of kickoff week at camp. The good news for Ohio State fans is that should mean more clips from media and fans flooding the timelines on social media.