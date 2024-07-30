Six Players On Ohio State's Defense Makes Pick Six Previews' 2024 All-American Defense
The Silver Bullets have a really great chance to live up to the nickname in the 2024 season. Ohio State's defense is composed of mostly returning starters and a former freshman All-American in Caleb Downs. Not only is experience in the defensive scheme of Jim Knowles already a great thing for the Buckeyes, but the athleticism to fly around the field at every level feels inevitable this season.
One recent place to take notice of the Buckeyes on defense is Pick Six Previews. Brett Ciancia and his team released their 2024 All-American Teams on Monday and six Buckeyes were listed on defense.
Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and safety Caleb Downs were the two to make the first team. Three other Big Ten players also made their first team. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson were the other representatives. Five of 11 players on the first team coming from the Big Ten is impressive.
Not only did the Big Ten have five representatives on the first team, but they also had seven on the second team, three on the third team and three on the fourth team. In fact, the entire secondary of the second team is composed of Big Ten players. Ohio State's Denzel Burke, Iowa's Sebastian Castro, Oregon's Jabbar Muhammad and Purdue's Dillon Thieneman were the four defensive backs on the second team. Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was listed next to Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter on the second team.
With no one from the Buckeyes on the fourth team, defensive end Jack Sawyer and safety Lathan Ransom on the third team were the last Ohio State players mentioned.
Of the projected starters for the Buckeyes, Ty Hamilton, Cody Simon, C.J. Hicks, Davison Igbinosun and Jordan Hancock were the five missing from any team. This is another form of proof for Ohio State supporters that Igninosun and Hancock specifically might be a bit underrated headed into 2024. However, six representatives from Ohio State was the most of any school on the list. The Iowa Hawkeyes were second with four players listed and the Georgia Bulldogs had three.
The preseason recognition for this defense is evident in recent times, but the opportunity to prove their dominance on the field is coming soon enough. August gets everything going from the start of fall camp to the season opener at home against Akron on the 31st.