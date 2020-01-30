BuckeyeMaven
Spielman and Hooley Podcast: Bo Pelini back to LSU

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes analysis of the Cleveland Browns' general manager hire, Kareem Hunt's traffic stop, Ohio State's recruiting class getting upgraded in some spots and the possibility -- however remote -- that Jim Tressel could return to OSU as the school president.

Today:

Andrew Berry, Will you accept this rose?

This feels like an episode of The Bachelor

Funny how life imitates art

Kareem Hunt winds up on TMZ video

The cop who stopped him is Captain Obvious

This is a great opportunity for Stefanski-Berry to show who they are and what they're about

Richard Sherman goes off on Jim Harbaugh

The Buckeyes' recruits are getting better without playing

Former Buckeye Bo Pelini is returning to LSU as defensive coordinator, which means the Youngstown State job is open.

Of course, the Ohio State presidency is open, too. Does that mean there's a sweater vest in OSU's future?

A reviewer gives Bruce a second chance

An emailer offers inspiration on the fitness front, inspired by Spiels' 6,000-mile challenge for 2020 that is currently shredding his hips. 

An email from Nashville makes our day and emboldens our confidence in why we do a podcast

