Star Ohio State WR Predicted To Land With Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields is the man at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. With how he has been playing in recent times, the likelihood of him being the long-term starter for the Steelers is pretty strong.
The Steelers once again have a strong defense but their offense could use some more weapons, specifically at wide receiver. In a recent 2025 mock draft by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, he had the Steelers addressing this need in the first round. Not only do they get another receiver for Fields but it happens to be an Ohio State product.
Emeka Egbuka comes off the board at pick 28 and would likely become the No. 2 wide receiver instantly on Pittsburgh's depth chart.
The experienced collegiate wide receiver chose to return to Ohio State for one more year following a 2023 season battling an ankle injury. That decision appears to be paying off as Egbuka is shining once again with fellow wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate also drawing plenty of defensive attention.
Through four games in 2024, Egbuka has 21 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns. His route running ability, explosiveness after the catch and aggressiveness as a blocker continues to be eye-opening for NFL scouts.
Whether this ends up happening or not, Egbuka should be a first round lock and the Steelers could be an excellent fit. This appears like a potential win-win for both parties.
Egbuka was not the only Ohio State player to be selected in the first round of PFF's mock draft. Jack Sawyer went at No. 23 to the Atlanta Falcons, Denzel Burke went No. 31 overall to the Minnesota Vikings and Josh Simmons concluded the first round at No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ohio State does have a strong chance of four or more first-round selections in this upcoming NFL Draft.