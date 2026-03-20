NFL Draft Odds: Predicting the Top 10 Picks in 2026 Draft (Arvell Reese is Favored to go No. 2 Overall)

We're coming up on being one month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and as we get closer to the big day, DraftKings Sportsbook has released more odds for it.

In this article, I'm going to use the odds that are available to us to predict the top 10 selections in the draft. Unlike other mock drafts, I don't have inside information or analysis; all I have are the betting odds, which are better at predicting the outcomes of the draft than you might think.

You can check out the most recent edition I wrote of this mock draft here.

2026 NFL Mock Draft Based on Odds

Pick No. 1: Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza isn't moving from this spot.

Mendoza is an overwhelming -20000 to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is an implied probability of 99.5%. Not only is he the Heisman Trophy winner and a National Champion, but with Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss going back to school for another year, Mendoza is left as the only option for a Raiders team that's in desperate need of a rookie quarterback.

Pick No. 2: Arvell Reese - New York Jets

Arvell Reese's odds to be the No. 2 overall selection have improved over the past few weeks. In the most recent edition of my mock draft, he has listed as -140 to be the No. 2 pick. Now, he's listed at -230, an implied probability of 69.70%.

The Jets need help in several different positions, but due to a lack of options at quarterback, they'll likely opt for a defensive piece and then wait until next offseason to find their quarterback of the future. Reese racked up 69 combined tackles, 10 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks as a linebacker for Ohio State last year.

Pick No. 3: David Bailey - Arizona Cardinals

This is the first edition of my mock draft where we have more odds available than just the top two picks. DraftKings now has odds on who will be the No. 3 selection, and it's David Bailey at +255, which is exactly who I had mocked in this spot last time. He's listed at +255, an implied probability of 28.17%, so it's far from a sure thing. Francis Mauigoa is second on the odds list at +330. If Reese doesn't go at No. 2, expect the Cardinals to take him in this spot.

Pick No. 4: Jeremiyah Love - Tennessee Titans

This is the first change from my last mock draft. DraftKings has released odds on who the No. 4 selection will be, and Jeremiyah Love, the running back from Notre Dame, is listed as the -135 favorite, an implied probability of 57.45%. I'm a bit surprised to see the Titans looking at running back when they have other more pressing needs to fill, but it'd be hard to pass up Love if they think he's an elite talent.

Pick No. 5: Sonny Styles - New York Giants

Sonny Styles had the best combine of all players drafted to be a top 10 pick, and now he's listed as the +195 favorite to be the No. 5 selection, which is an implied probability of 33.9%. It seems to be a toss-up at this point between Styles and Caleb Downs, who is listed at +275. Either way, it looks like the Giants are going defense in this spot.

Pick No. 6: Francis Mauigoa - Cleveland Browns

This is where the exact odds fall off, but I think there's a strong chance the Browns go with an offensive lineman in this spot. The Browns seem intent on retooling their offensive line this offseason, and Francis Mauigoa is fourth on the odds list to be the No. 5 pick, so it'd make sense for him to be selected here one spot later.

Pick No. 7: Caleb Downs - Washington Commanders

The Commanders desperately need to improve their defense, and if things break their way, they should be able to get one of Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs. Whichever player isn't selected by the Giants in the No. 5 spot is likely to go to the Commanders at No. 7

Pick No. 8: Rueben Bain Jr. - New Orleans Saints

Rueben Bain Jr. doesn't quite have the hype behind him as he had heading into the 2025 college football season, but it won't be long before he's taken off the board. The Saints need help on both sides of the ball, so in my opinion, this is the first real wild-card pick where I wouldn't be surprised, no matter which position they draft. I'm interested to see what the odds say as we get closer to draft night.

Pick No. 9: Monroe Freeling - Kansas City Chiefs

I originally had the Chiefs taking a wide receiver in this spot, but DraftKings has released odds for which position Kansas City will select with its first pick, and offensive line is the betting favorite at +275. With that being the case, I have no choice but to switch off wide receiver and slot in the other elite offensive lineman, Monroe Freeling.

Freeling and Mauigoa are the clear top two offensive linemen in this draft, so if one is still on the board when the Chiefs pick at No. 9, they may jump at the chance to pick him up and give their generational quarterback some more protection.

Pick No. 10: Jermod McCoy - Cincinnati Bengals

Jermod McCoy is looked at by many as the second-best defensive back in this year's draft. The Tennessee Volunteer is listed at 125-1 to be the No. 2 pick in the draft, but if he falls to the Bengals at No. 10, I think they'll scoop him up. The Bengals' defense has held back this team for too long, so it's time to make some moves to fix that side of the football.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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