Stock Is Down For Numerous Ohio State Players Following Loss To Oregon
The highly anticipated matchup between No. 2 and No. 3 overall was well worth the wait. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks competed in one of the more back and forth games in recent memory.
In the 32-31 victory for the Ducks, Ohio State was exposed defensively which means that one side of the football will be earning a ton of the stock down references.
There were certainly some players who played well in this game, but for the Buckeyes, this loss stings and the negatives stand out.
Stock Down: Cornerbacks
Denzel Burke was burnt toast in this game due to the speed of the Oregon receivers. Although Burke was the obvious weak link in the secondary on the night, Davison Igbinosun and Jordan Hancock both were hit with pass interference penalties for grabbing after getting beat.
This was a rough game for these three and begs the question, "Why did Jermaine Matthews Jr. not get reps to solve the issues?"
Stock Up: Emeka Egbuka
To no surprise, Egbuka once again showed up when the lights were the brightest. The veteran wide receiver tallied 10 receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown.
On the final drive of the game, he was able to get his team in field goal range but a costly penalty took them back out of range. Egbuka did everything he could do to give his team a chance.
Stock Down: Jeremiah Smith
This will be unpopular because Smith had nine receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown. He played a strong game, yet because of the end result, the stats won't be what people remember from this game.
Egbuka helped get his team in field goal range and Smith helped take them right back out of it. The offensive pass interference on him cost the Buckeyes 15 yards and ultimately the game.
Sure, it may feel like a weak call but when a receiver fully extends his arms to shove away a defensive back, most officials will call that. This was a costly mistake and showed the youth and experience of Smith in that situation.
Stock Up: Gee Scott Jr.
I have wanted to see the former wide receiver more involved in the receiving game and the tight end delivered. Scott Jr. tallied three receptions for 46 yards.
If he can continue to make an impact as a blocker and route runner, then this could be a strong season for him.
Stock Down: Jim Knowles
This is the first time I am adding a coach to this list, but this game deserves it. Ohio State's defense has been excellent under Knowles aside from against highly-ranked opponents.
Not only does the secondary need plenty of blame, but they were asked to hold up for extended periods of time with no pass rush. J.T. Tuimoloau once again got very little push and Jack Sawyer was held in check for the first time this season.
Knowles also did not send a lot of pressure with very few blitzes until late in the second half. By that time, Dillon Gabriel was already in a good rhythm.
Another major matchup with the same defensive coordinator's group getting torched is a problem.