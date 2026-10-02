For fans in Columbus, the past few seasons watching the Buckeyes' defense has been a treat. So far in 2026, that has not been the case.

This year's defense for the Buckeyes feels like it does not have that big hitter flying around the field like they did in 2024 and 2025. Guys like Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Jack Sawyer were big pieces of the puzzle.

For the Buckeyes to have success this season and look to make another run at a National Championship, it will be the offense that leads the way, with the defense feeling like it could be a major weak point.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We already saw flaws in week two against Texas. A 20-point lead in the 4th quarter evaporated just like that, leaving the Buckeyes with an early loss in the schedule. You cannot entirely blame the defense for that collapse, as the offense became very stagnant and the play-calling was questionable at times.

I think the game against Illinois was a true proving point in the defense holding this year's team back.

Anytime the Buckeyes went into zone coverage, it seemed like someone missed their assignment and left a receiver wide open. They only gave up 19 points against the Illini, but it felt like they gave up a lot more.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) scrambles away from Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Riley Pettijohn (5) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes, as of now, have four more top-20 matchups on their schedule, including Saturday against Iowa. All of those teams are in the BIG 10 as well.

The Buckeyes need to find their difference maker on that side of the football to really start and find their identity again.

I think that difference maker could be Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. didn’t mince words when assessing Ohio State’s defensive play against Illinois, particularly against the run.



That said, Jackson is confident Ohio State will bounce back this week against Iowa, one of the Big Ten’s best rushing teams: https://t.co/BLG1xJmy24 pic.twitter.com/H5N0S4iuyX — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 29, 2026

Jackson has not jumped off the page numbers-wise, with 11 tackles and two sacks to his name through their first four games. Earl Little Sr. leads the team in tackles with 23 on the season, proving that this year's defense has been trying to work more as a committee than to have big individual performances.

The defense has given up 48 points so far through their first four games. That number will certainly continue to rise as Indiana, USC, and Oregon are still looming, with those three matchups all being in a row.

Looking far down the line towards the playoffs, this year could feel like the National Championship year in 2024, when the Buckeyes could sneak in as a lower seed and have to make a huge run throughout the playoffs. The reason why is definitely the defense.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and players celebrate with the trophy following the 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offense is as good as it's ever been, but without the support of the other side of the ball, it puts a lot more pressure on the Buckeyes' offense to average close to 40 points a game, which is unsustainable in the long run.

The Buckeyes now enter into the biggest stretch of their season and all eyes will be on the defensive side of the football.