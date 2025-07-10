Ohio State Buckeyes Land Jarring National Championship Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes won their first national championship in a decade this past season, but many of their top players from the team have made the jump to the NFL.
This has created some very concerning holes for Ohio State heading into 2025, and on both sides of the ball. As a result, most are not anticipating that the Buckeyes will repeat.
However, Phil Steele of On 3 is not ruling out Ryan Day's squad.
“Despite dropping from No. 47 to No. 105 in my ‘Experience Chart,' OSU could be favored in all 12 regular-season games,” Steele wrote. “They get Penn State and Texas at home and are a threat to repeat as national champs.”
That assessment is sure to make Ohio State fans happy, but there is no question that the road to a national title is going to be much more difficult this year.
Yes, superstars like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs are returning, but the Buckeyes still don't know who their starting quarterback will be, they are fielding an entirely new backfield and their defense lost a massive chunk of starters to the draft.
Ohio State has some very obvious issues going into the new season, so it simply does not have the same talent advantage over everyone like it did in 2024.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes remain one of the best teams in the country on paper and should represent a threat to make a run in the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten will certainly be a tough conference, though.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Superstar Appears to Throw Shade at 'Overrated' LeBron James
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Breaks Distinct NBA Record
MORE: College Football 26 Makes Glaring Error With Ohio State Buckeyes' Roster
MORE: New York Jets Teammate Sends Bold Justin Fields Message
MORE: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Slapped With Harsh Reality Check