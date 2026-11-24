Ohio State finds itself in uncharted territory following last Saturday's 31-28 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Saturday.

Even though the Buckeyes appear to be part of a stunning program low compared to preseason expectations, their slim-to-none chance of reaching the Big Ten title game still exists as they enter the final week of the regular season.

There is only one scenario where Ohio State reaches the Big Ten title game, a combination where ESPN gives it an 89.2 percent chance to defeat the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, before factoring in the lengthy scenario sending the Buckeyes to Indianapolis, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5.

In order for Ohio State to clinch its second consecutive berth in the conference championship game, the last edition ever before the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams next season, the following game outcomes must occur exactly (assuming the Buckeyes beat Michigan).

1 Big Ten Title Scenario Benefiting Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is the scenario below, which begins on Black Friday.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ohio State Clinches Big Ten Title Berth With...

Purdue beats Indiana

Nebraska beats Iowa

Washington beats Oregon

UCLA beats USC

Rutgers beats Michigan State

Wisconsin beats Minnesota

Of course, Ohio State can only control what it can, which is beating the Wolverines in back-to-back seasons.

Coach Ryan Day accepted full responsibility following the loss, as Ohio State (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) can finish no worse than 7-5 and no better than 8-4 (not including a bowl bid). The last time Ohio State finished with four losses in a season was in 2004 during the Jim Tressel era.

"I'll just say again, when you lose a game, you lose the game as a team," Day said. "It was not good enough as a group. For me to sit here and point out one group that came up short in this game would not be right because it took all of us to lose this game. I think we all recognize the things that we've come up short in this year, and so I'm just as frustrated as anybody."

Ohio State has struggled significantly under Day since its national-title run to cap the 2024-25 season. This season, it was thanks to the quarterback position, as Day turned to backup Luke Fahey after Julian Sayin left the eventual Indiana win with a right throwing-arm injury in mid-October. Sayin hasn't returned since, and it appears the program hasn't been the same.

Ohio State can temporarily save its season Saturday, but at what cost? We'll soon find out.