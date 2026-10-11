3 Takeaways From Ohio State's Win Over Maryland Ahead of Indiana Showdown

Ohio State took down Maryland 45-16 to remain undefeated in Big Ten play.

With several key starters sidelined, here's what the game revealed about the Buckeyes heading into one of their biggest conference matchups of the season against Indiana.

Ohio State Still Searching for Production From Other Wide Receivers

Heading into Maryland, Ryan Day emphasized the need for Julian Sayin to find other receivers instead of relying on Jeremiah Smith when he's covered. But with injuries limiting Ohio State's options at wide receiver, Smith remained the focal point of the passing attack against the Terrapins.

Buckeye captain Brandon Inniss was out along with Devin McCuin, who was listed as a game-time decision but didn't play.

Their absences presented an opportunity for Brock Boyd and Chris Henry Jr. to earn meaningful reps and become more involved in the offense. Instead, Smith once again led the way, finishing with four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Boyd did not record a reception, while Henry had one catch for 46 yards and LSU transfer Kyle Parker added one for 16 yards.

Looking ahead to Indiana, the Buckeyes could remain without Inniss. When asked specifically about Inniss' availability for next week, Day indicated that not every injured starter would return.

"I don't think we'll get all of those guys back that were on the list, but for sure we're gonna get a good portion of them back for next week," Day said.

The Tight Ends Stepped Up When Needed Most

With two of Ohio State's top receivers sidelined, the tight ends emerged as reliable receiving options.

Mason Williams had two receptions and a touchdown, while Nate Roberts recorded a 68-yard touchdown reception, the longest catch of his career.

"Especially with BI and Devin down in pregame and figuring that out, Coach Key really made an emphasis on the tight end group that we needed to step up for this offense," Roberts said. "And I feel like that's exactly what we did today. Me and Mason getting in the end zone was big time."

The tight ends could remain crucial pieces of Ohio State's offense against the Hoosiers.

Buckeyes’ Run Game Finally Showed Some Explosiveness

The Buckeyes averaged 4.3 yards per carry against Maryland, highlighted by Bo Jackson's 25-yard touchdown run, Ohio State's longest rushing play since its season opener against Ball State.

The production came despite last-minute changes up front after captain and starting offensive lineman Austin Siereveld was ruled out just hours before kickoff. Day credited the unit for handling those adjustments against Maryland's defensive front, which he acknowledged took time to wear down.

The run game will need to continue trending in this direction against an Indiana team that has one of the best rushing defenses in the country, allowing opponents just 2.3 yards per carry through six games.