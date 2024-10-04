Three Bold Predictions For Ohio State Buckeyes Against Iowa
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to host the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6 of the 2024 College Football season.
Here are three bold predictions for the Buckeyes' upcoming matchup.
Multi-Interception Game From Buckeyes' Defense
Ohio State saw an uptick in forced turnovers against Michigan State. As a unit, the defense tallied two forced fumbles and one interception while facing a turnover-prone Spartans offense.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will likely force Iowa to be his defense through the air, which will cause trouble for the Hawkeyes poor passing game. Bottling up star running back Kaleb Johnson will be the primary focus for OSU's defense. But, if the Buckeyes take an early lead, Iowa may be forced to utilize quarterback Cade McNamara.
This isn't the first time Ohio State has seen McNamara. The former Michigan quarterback made his way to Iowa after J.J. McCarthy beating him out for the starting job prior to the 2023 season. McNamara has lacked production this season, throwing for 588 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Season-High Passing Yards For Will Howard
Iowa's defense looks daunting on paper, as the Hawkeyes have heavily depended on the team's defensive success in 2024.
The stout defense has allowed an average of 62 rushing yards per game this year, which ranks fourth amongst all FBS team. With Iowa finding success when facing the run, it's likely that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will turn to quarterback Will Howard and his incredible wide receiving core in Week 6.
Howard's season-high in passing yards this year is set at 292 after the team's big win over Western Kentucky. It's not out of the realm for Howard to reach the 300 mark in passing yards against Iowa.
At Least 2 Touchdowns Yet Again For Jeremiah Smith
Continuing on with the idea that Kelly will rely heavily on the passing game, don't be surprised if freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has another huge game against the Hawkeyes.
Smith caught five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown in Week 5. He was also included in the run game, rushing for one touchdown against Michigan State. The first year wideout is up to 364 receiving yards and six total touchdowns through four games, and has clearly established himself in the Buckeyes offense.
Look for Smith to continue his recent success against Iowa.