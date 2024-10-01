Iowa Star Running Back Throws Shade at Ohio State
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are getting ready to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6 of the 2024 college football season, tensions are slightly brewing over the Big Ten matchup.
Iowa star running back and Ohio native Kaleb Johnson spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the team's upcoming game against the Buckeyes. When asked if he has a chip on his shoulder from not receiving an offer from Ohio State, Johnson did not hold back in his response.
"I mean, not really because I really don't care about the offers and stuff like that. But I'm entering with a chip on my shoulder no matter what because it's Ohio State. I want to beat 'em. So I feel like even if they offered me, I wouldn't have went because I feel like I want to beat 'em. That's my goal."- Kaleb Johnson
Coming out of Hamilton, Oh., Johnson was a three-star running back in the 2022 recruiting class and received offers from multiple power four schools. Before ultimately signing with the Hawkeyes, Johnson was committed to the University of California, but he eventually flipped to Iowa.
The junior rusher accumulated over 1,200 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons with Iowa. Johnson has now emerged as the team's lead back in 2024, running for 685 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. He currently ranks second in rushing yards at the FCS level, trailing behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
Ohio State is set to host Iowa on Oct. 5 at 3:30 pm. The Buckeyes have completely dominated the series in recent memory, winning 16 of the last 19 games against the Hawkeyes.