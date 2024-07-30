Three Ohio State Buckeyes Make Pick Six Previews' 2024 All-American First Team Offense
The 2024 Ohio State defense is one that lacks many question marks headed into the new season. They have star-power, depth and experience. In fact, they have so much talent that six players were named to preseason All-American teams by Pick Six Previews. As for the Ohio State offense, they have a few more questions marks, yet have no lack of talent either.
How will the offense look in Chip Kelly's scheme? Will the starting quarterback end up being Will Howard? Can the offensive line take a major step forward this season? These are just a few of the things that everyone is waiting to see in Week One and beyond.
Brett Ciancia and his Pick Six Previews team released their 2024 All-American Offenses on Monday and three Ohio State Buckeyes made the first team. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and left guard Donovan Jackson were three of four Big Ten players to be named to their first team. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland was the only other player to join the Buckeyes.
Perhaps the most shocking thing about this list of four teams is the fact that Henderson's backfield running mate Quinshon Judkins did not make a single team. Judkins and Henderson are likely going to split carries and Chip Kelly's offenses usually run the ball at a pretty high percentage of snaps. Both running backs have the chance of putting up massive numbers while still splitting reps. Considering Judkins is widely considered as one of the best running backs in the country, this omission is stunning to say the least.
Henderson, Egbuka and Jackson actually happened to be the only Ohio State players listed on any team, yet three representatives from the Buckeyes is tied for second most with Alabama, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas. The Georgia Bulldogs had the most with five.
If Ohio State's offensive questions at the top get answered pretty early in the coming weeks, then perhaps the Buckeyes offense will even surpass some expectations. It will be good to see some of the young wide receivers showcase their abilities on the field as well next to Egbuka.