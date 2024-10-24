Three Pressing Storylines As Ohio State Buckeyes Host Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes, after a much-needed bye week, are set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday in Columbus.
Here are three storylines fans should watch for in the Buckeyes upcoming contest.
How Does OSU's Defense Look After Bye Week?
All eyes will be set on Ohio State's defense against Nebraska after the unit's Week 7 performance.
The Buckeyes' defense gave up a total of 32 points and 496 total yards against the Oregon Ducks. When head coach Ryan Day was asked about the recent criticism towards the defense on Tuesday, he claimed that the strategy needs to be adjusted.
“When it doesn’t work, it’s accurate,” Day told reporters, via Bucknuts. “It’s not working. There’s a lot of different ways to do it. There’s different strategies on how to go do that. When you have the results that you do right now, certainly it’s not working. And it has to change.”- Ryan Day
Fans will see if defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes can make the correct adjustments against the Cornhuskers.
Who Steps In For Josh Simmons?
Along with the remarks regarding the team's defense, Day also told reporters on Tuesday that star left tackle Josh Simmons will be out for the remainder of the season, due to a injury that occurred against the Ducks.
Redshirt junior Zen Michalski stepped in for the injured Simmons during Week 7's contest, and Day spoke highly of the backup offensive lineman on Tuesday.
"Zen will be in there. Hope he'll have a good week of practice this week. I thought he stepped up and did a nice job in the Oregon game. He's a veteran guy who's played a lot of football here in the program. Not as much in games, but goes against really good players everyday in practice."- Ryan Day
Ohio State's offensive line has struggled at times this year, so losing one of the best players in the group will be something to monitor for the remainder of the season.
Does Will Howard Bounce Back Against Nebraska?
Despite his last-second blunder in Ohio State's recent loss, quarterback Will Howard had a solid performance. The veteran passer threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon.
However, Howard will have to shake off the mistake from Week 7 in order to get the Buckeyes back on track. Saturday's matchup against the Cornhuskers will be the perfect "get-back" game for a team coming off a loss. Nebraska's defense has allowed an average of 201.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 10th in the Big Ten Conference, so Howard could be due for a big-time game.