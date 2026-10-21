Arthur Smith Faces Championship-Level Challenge as Ohio State Prepares Backup Quarterbacks

After Ryan Day said Julian Sayin’s chances of returning this season are “doubtful,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has two weeks to prepare a championship-level offense with backup quarterbacks Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair.

“This is a challenge for both Luke and Tavien to step up in a big way,” Day said. “The plan when both those guys came here was to play, and here they are.”

Smith said the circumstances may change the Buckeyes’ approach, but they won’t lower the team’s expectations.

“The expectations don’t change,” Smith said. “You just try to play to the strengths of your offense.”

That includes relying more heavily on the run game. Smith said a strong ground attack matters regardless of who is playing quarterback, and the Buckeyes could adjust other parts of the offense as the staff evaluates Fahey and St. Clair.

“You still need a good run game,” Smith said. “We’ll lean into the strength of our team.”

The quarterbacks bring different strengths, Smith said, so the offense will need to adapt to whoever is under center.

“You’ve got to understand your players and you’ve got to adapt and play to your strengths,” he said. “You’re not asking them to be Julian. You’re asking them to be themselves.”

Fahey has impressed Smith with the way he prepares and understands the position. Though young, the quarterback has shown what Smith called a “pro mindset.”

“He puts a lot of work into it,” Smith said. “I think he operates at a high level.”

St. Clair brings a different set of tools. “Tavien’s obviously got a big arm,” Smith said. “He’s another guy that can extend plays. He’s a big person in the pocket.”

The veteran OC also described how quickly coaches have to adjust when an injury changes the plan during a game.

“The situation can change in a blink of an eye,” he said. Smith added that coaches need contingency plans, including making sure backups are prepared to step in.

The bye week gives Ohio State extra time necessary to work through the quarterback situation and review the offense at the season’s midpoint. Smith said the staff will assess what the team does well and identify what needs cleaning up. Any changes to the game plan or preparation will be ironed out before the team heads to Los Angeles for what appears to be a critical Halloween night matchup against the USC Trojans.