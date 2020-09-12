SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

VIRTUAL RECAP: Sermon, Cooper Deliver Standout Performances in 59-0 Trouncing of Rutgers

Adam Prescott

After a terrifying opening-week scare at Illinois that left many fans feeling annoyed, frustrated and concerned, Ohio State left little doubt in the outcome Saturday afternoon with a 59-0 trouncing over Rutgers in Columbus.

The Buckeyes, after narrowly escaping Champaign last week following an odd 27-24 nail-biter, rebounded with their annual trouncing of the Scarlet Knights behind a standout day for running back Trey Sermon.

OSU vs. Rutgers Virtual Week 2 Win Graphic

He erupted for a staggering 308 rushing yards on just 19 carries, falling just shy of the Ohio State single-game record (314) held by Eddie George. Sermon scored three touchdowns on the day, as he and George are the only two players in program history to eclipse 300 yards in one game.

OSU carried a 31-0 lead into the break after a lopsided first half, punctuated early in the second quarter by a 72-yard run from Sermon. The Buckeyes methodically added another four TD’s after intermission, three of those being rushing scores by way of Justin Fields.

The standout quarterback posted five total touchdowns on the day. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown, while doing a ton of damage on the ground in scampering 15 times for 179 yards and four scores. Heralded freshman Julian Fleming paced the receiving corps with three catches for 86 yards.

OSU vs. Rutgers Virtual Week 2 Box Score Screengrab

Ohio State’s defense was spearheaded by a memorable performance from Jonathon Cooper, who finished the game with a ridiculous seven sacks for a new Buckeye single-game record. The previous best was four, held by multiple players. Cooper had 11 total stops, nine being for a loss.

Ohio State finished with a 639-70 edge in total offense and limited the Scarlet Knights to just 2 of 11 on third downs. Offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere and Wyatt Davis combined for 35 pancake blocks.

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral, under pressure all afternoon, completed 19 of 27 for exactly 100 yards. Greg Schiano falls to 0-2 beginning his second stint coaching the program, which has dropped 21 Big Ten games in a row.

The Scarlet and Gray will return to action next week, traveling over to West Lafayette for a matchup with Purdue 12 p.m.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Updated CFB National Title Odds and Big 12 Announces Testing Program

New odds released to win the national championship, with Ohio State removed, and the Big 12 partners with Quidel Rapid Testing.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Ryan Day on College GameDay: "We Need to Try to Get Going by Mid-October"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared on College GameDay on Saturday to echo many of the thoughts he expressed on Thursday. He's hopeful for a Big Ten season beginning in mid-October. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Commits Light Up Friday Night Opposition

Future Buckeyes and their teams put up big scores Friday night. Read about final results here.

Jake Hromada

GAME PREVIEW: Buckeyes Set to Host Rutgers in Virtual Home Opener

Ohio State looks to deliver more of a complete performance against Rutgers after a narrow 27-24 escape at Illinois in its virtual opener. Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

BREAKING: Wyatt Davis Announces He is Turning Pro

Davis is perhaps the best interior lineman in the country. He's the first Buckeye to declare for the draft and if the Big Ten reschedules the season, Davis won't be on the field.

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

Former Buckeye Darron Lee Suspended Four Games by NFL

Lee is currently a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City last February. Should he get signed, he'll miss the first four games with his new team. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Will Curtis Samuel Deliver a Breakout Season in Carolina?

Former Buckeye enters fourth season with Panthers and nears the end of his rookie contract. Read more here.

Eddie Marotta

by

ByKyleKelly

Presentation Planned for Saturday to Big Ten Presidents

A group a medical experts and athletic directors will present to eight of the 14 representatives of the Big Ten’s COP/C to try and save some semblance of a fall season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick