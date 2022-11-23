Skip to main content
Top Four Remain Unchanged in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
How a 12-Team Playoff Would Look After College Football’s Week 12

Alabama and Tennessee would be set up for a heck of a rematch if a 12-team playoff system was already in effect.

LSU Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Tennessee Volunteers
USC Trojans
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines
TCU Horned Frogs
Tulane Green Wave
Oregon Ducks
Penn State Nittany Lions
Imagine Tennessee ending its season with a 25-point loss at South Carolina and … still making the playoffs!

In an expanded 12-team CFP, that might just happen. Using the CFP selection committee’s latest rankings, the Vols would be the No. 10 seed in a 12-team playoff if selections were this week. And look who’d they get—an old friend. Nick Saban and the Tide would get a crack at revenge by hosting UT in Tuscaloosa.

Oregon would have to travel 2,600 miles to play Clemson in a first-round game, LSU hosts Penn State and Tulane represents the Group of 5 with a game in mid-December at the Big House (bring your snow gear!).

The 12-team playoff can’t get here soon enough. When you look at the below bracket, please keep in mind that we are using the same expansion model adopted this summer: (1) the six highest-ranked champs get automatic berths; (2) the next six highest-ranked teams get at-large spots; (3) byes go to the top four conference champs; and (4) first round games are played at the better seed’s home stadium, and quarterfinals and semifinals are played in a rotation of six bowls.

A projected 12-team College Football Playoff field

A mock 12-team playoff with the selection committee’s most recent rankings.

1. Georgia (SEC champion)
Sugar Bowl

2. Ohio State (Big Ten champion)
Orange Bowl

3. TCU (Big 12 champion)
Cotton Bowl

4. USC (Pac-12 champion)
Rose Bowl

Semifinals: Peach (No. 1 v No. 4) and Fiesta (No. 2 v No. 3)

5. Michigan (Big Ten at large)
12. Tulane (American champion)
Ann Arbor, Mich.

-

6. LSU (SEC at large)
11. Penn State (Big 10 at large)
Baton Rouge, La.

-

7. Alabama (SEC at large)
10. Tennessee (SEC at large)
Baton Rouge

-

8. Clemson (ACC champion)
9. Oregon (Pac-12 at large)
Tuscaloosa, Ala.

