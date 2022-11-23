How a 12-Team Playoff Would Look After College Football’s Week 12
Imagine Tennessee ending its season with a 25-point loss at South Carolina and … still making the playoffs!
In an expanded 12-team CFP, that might just happen. Using the CFP selection committee’s latest rankings, the Vols would be the No. 10 seed in a 12-team playoff if selections were this week. And look who’d they get—an old friend. Nick Saban and the Tide would get a crack at revenge by hosting UT in Tuscaloosa.
Oregon would have to travel 2,600 miles to play Clemson in a first-round game, LSU hosts Penn State and Tulane represents the Group of 5 with a game in mid-December at the Big House (bring your snow gear!).
The 12-team playoff can’t get here soon enough. When you look at the below bracket, please keep in mind that we are using the same expansion model adopted this summer: (1) the six highest-ranked champs get automatic berths; (2) the next six highest-ranked teams get at-large spots; (3) byes go to the top four conference champs; and (4) first round games are played at the better seed’s home stadium, and quarterfinals and semifinals are played in a rotation of six bowls.
1. Georgia (SEC champion)
Sugar Bowl
2. Ohio State (Big Ten champion)
Orange Bowl
3. TCU (Big 12 champion)
Cotton Bowl
4. USC (Pac-12 champion)
Rose Bowl
–
Semifinals: Peach (No. 1 v No. 4) and Fiesta (No. 2 v No. 3)
–
5. Michigan (Big Ten at large)
12. Tulane (American champion)
Ann Arbor, Mich.
-
6. LSU (SEC at large)
11. Penn State (Big 10 at large)
Baton Rouge, La.
-
7. Alabama (SEC at large)
10. Tennessee (SEC at large)
Baton Rouge
-
8. Clemson (ACC champion)
9. Oregon (Pac-12 at large)
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
