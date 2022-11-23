Michigan–Ohio State, USC–Notre Dame and Clemson–South Carolina are all matchups that have Playoff stakes.

The end of the college football regular season is here—and as usual, it comes with a flurry of highly anticipated rivalry matchups.

Those matchups, of course, include The Game, pitting Michigan and Ohio State in the Horseshoe (noon. ET, Fox) in a contest with massive stakes. After Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines finally got a win last year, will the Buckeyes exact revenge at home?

Other rivalry fun includes a pair of teams trying to rain on their opponents’ College Football Playoff hopes: South Carolina will travel to one-loss Clemson (noon, ABC) fresh off an upset of Tennessee, and Notre Dame will visit one-loss USC (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

In a rare occurrence, the Iron Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) won't have Playoff influence this year, but Auburn can gain bowl eligibility if it knocks off the Tide in Tuscaloosa. Then, of course, there's the Thanksgiving night Egg Bowl, pitting Ole Miss and Mississippi State in Oxford (7 p.m. ET, EPSN).

Who will win the above games and more across Week 13? Our expert picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Ross Dellenger: 120–63

Richard Johnson: 119–64

Pat Forde: 117–66

Molly Geary: 117–66

John Garcia: 115–68

Plus, some betting insight for Ohio State–Michigan from SI Sportsbook:

